Averett University Welcomes 166th Academic Year with Annual Convocation

Posted on August 23rd, 2024 by Bill Dyer

The 166th academic year at Averett University kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 20, with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members coming together for the annual Opening Convocation in Pritchett Auditorium, located in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center.

Averett University President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks opened the ceremony by welcoming a number of constituencies in attendance. She told the assembled group that the University is excited about what each group brings to Averett.

Following Dr. Franks’ welcome, Vice President of Academic Affairs Ginger Henderson ’91, made several special recognitions, including acknowledging the approximately 100 presidential scholars in this year’s incoming class. Henderson reminded the assembled group that they had the power to make a difference and with the education and resources available to them at Averett, they are poised to be the change makers the world needs.

Dr. Susan Huckstep, division chair, communications professor and a 2024 Outstanding Faculty Member award recipient, carried the ceremonial mace in the academic procession. The arrival of the mace signals the beginning of an official University gathering.

Vice President of Student Engagement Dr. Venita Mitchell welcomed students and used the recent Paris Olympics and the Olympic spirit to bring home her points of discussion. She told the audience that no matter what race they are running, consistency is key. She explained that the stage of graduation is each students’ Olympic podium.

Olivia Garner, SGA senior class president, addressed the gathering on behalf of the upper class and spoke about her involvement in many different areas of the University. She called on the student body to step out of their comfort zone and ask.

“I am proud to call the student body and staff my Averett Family, who have helped me develop strong roots by offering assistance any time I’m in need of help,” Garner said. “The perk of sprouting in a smaller community is more people know you and care about you.”

Joel Nester ’00, ‘12, director of alumni and constituent relations, recognized legacy students and alumni in attendance. He spoke of his travels throughout the region and the world to interact with alumni. Nester introduced nine alumni in attendance that represented eight decades at Averett.

1950’s – Class of 1959 Anne Geyer

1960’s – Class of ’66 Mary Franks (unable to attend)

1970’s – Class of ’79 Debbie Rawley

1980’s – Class of ’80 Teresa Whitmere

1990’s – Class of ’99 Jion Word (unable to attend)

2000’s – Class of ’09 Demarcus Morrison

2010’s – Class of ’13 Roland Williams, and Class of ’15 Kelsey Robertson

2020’s –Class of ’23 Will Caviness

Director of Admissions Matt Mann ’08 shared there are 341 new students at Averett. The top areas of study for the incoming class include aeronautics, business, health and sport sciences, education and nursing.

Averett students come from across the country and around the globe. International countries represented in the incoming class include the Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Madagascar, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Uruguay. Domestic students hail from Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

“It was best-selling author Steven Covey who said ‘the main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing’, Franks said. “Students at Averett University, your education and your experiences are our main thing. You have always been and always will be. We work really hard to keep you the main thing.

“Today, I want to pass along four ‘life hacks,’ Each of the four will help all of us progress toward our common goal and that is the success of our students. In other words, each hack will help all of us keep the main thing, the main thing.”

The four hacks she shared encouraged students to treat every day as a special moment, choose friends carefully, take the hard road, and to just be themselves.

“When you graduate from Averett University, your life will be richer, more meaningful and more successful in countless ways, than it would have been without Averett University,” Franks concluded.

University Chaplain, Sean Timmons, offered an invocation and benediction during Convocation. The Averett Singers performed the “Alma Mater” at the end of the ceremony. Professor of Music and Department Chair Dr. Anne Lewis played the piano and Associate Professor of Music and Department Co-Chair Dr. Janet Phillips played the flute for the processional and recessional.