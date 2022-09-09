Averett University’s Accelerated Bachelor’s in Nursing Program Marks a Milestone with Pinning Ceremony for First Cohort of Graduates

Posted on September 9th, 2022 by Matt Bell

In a time-honored tradition, Averett University hosted a pinning ceremony for the first cohort of students in its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The event marked the transition from students to nurses following completion of a rigorous 16-month program – a milestone in helping graduates find their calling in a rewarding field while filling the demand for nurses in Virginia and other parts of the nation.

Averett University launched its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program in 2021 as a professional path for those with non-nursing bachelor’s degrees or at least 60 non-nursing college credits. The accredited program combines an online curriculum with hands-on application in an interactive, state-of-the-art learning lab and can be completed in about 16 months. Students also apply their skills through clinical rotations at Bon Secours, the University’s health care partner in Norfolk. After completing the programs, graduates prepare for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) before they can officially begin working as a nurse.

The nurse pinning ceremony stems from centuries of tradition, and includes many significant symbols, from nursing caps and pins, to lamps and anointed oil. The nursing pin the graduates were presented denotes the nursing school from which one has graduated. In addition, the nursing cap worn by each BSN graduate – except the one male in this graduating class – has been part of the female nurse’s uniform since the early history of nursing, representing a hygienic and professional look. Today, it serves as a universal symbol of nursing care and kindness. The ceremony also included a blessing of the hands, and the graduates and all nurses in the room reciting in unison the Nightingale Pledge.

“You’ll daily be a caregiver with healing hands and sometimes a protector for those who are unable to protect themselves. You’ll be there for your patients when everyone else is gone,” said Franks. “I know you’ve chosen to be a nurse because you know you can make a difference in others’ lives. It takes a very special person to be a nurse and to care for others.”

The ABSN program complements Averett’s School of Nursing offerings at its main campus, including a four-year traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, and its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program with a focus in two key areas – Family Nurse Practitioner and Emergency Nurse Practitioner.

The ABSN program has annual start dates in January, May and August.