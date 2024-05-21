Averett University’s IDA National Championship Results

Posted on May 21st, 2024 by Jahna Waters

Four students on Averett University’s Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) team qualified to compete at the IDA National Championships, taking place alongside the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) National Championships, at the renowned Tryon International Equestrian Center from April 24 to 27, 2024.

These championships represent the pinnacle of collegiate and interscholastic competition across the nation. It’s not just about showcasing skill; it’s about proving oneself among the best riders in the country. Each participant represents not only themselves but also the dedication and training fostered within Averett’s Equestrian Department.

Megan McClelland placed third for Upper Training Individual and fifth in the Upper Training USDF/IDA Quiz Challenge. Kamille Humberstad placed fifth in Introductory Level Individual and fourth in the Introductory USDF/IDA Quiz Challenge. Allison White placed third in the Introductory USDF/IDA Quiz Challenge. Alexandria Davis placed sixth in the Lower Training Dressage Seat Equitation class and brought home first place in the Lower Training USDF/IDA Quiz Challenge.

IDA board member and Averett’s IHSA coach, Kristen McLaughlin, was also presented with the 2024 Hall of Fame Award for her outstanding service in an administrative capacity to the functioning of the association. Even some of Averett’s four-legged friends got some time in the spotlight. Amico and Junior became champions with their blue ribbon finishes in the First Level Individual and Lower Training – Team categories!

The overall results of the IDA National Championships can be viewed at https://teamdressage.com/nationals/results/.