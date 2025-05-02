Averett University’s IDA Team Named 2025 Reserve National Champion Team

Posted on May 2nd, 2025 by Kelly King

Averett University’s Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) team traveled to the National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, April 24-26 for the 2025 IDA National Championships and was named the 2025 Reserve National Champion Team. Individually, riders Carly Williams, Audrey Beckhardt, Allison White and Ashlee Study brought home seven first and second-place ribbons in their respective divisions during the three-day event.

This is the third Reserve Champion title coach Shannon Albano has led the team to, but her first as head coach. View the team’s full results below:

Day 1 Individual Results First Level: Audrey Beckhardt – 3rd Place Lower Training: Carly Williams – Reserve Champion Introductory: Allison White – 7th Place

Day 2 Team Rider Results 2025 IDA Reserve National Champion Team First Level: Audrey Beckhardt – Reserve Champion Upper Training: Megan McClelland-Clayton – 11th Place Lower Training: Carly Williams – 5th Place Introductory: Allison White – Champion

Day 3 DSE Results First Level: Elize Idén – 3rd Place Upper Training: Elyse Keeney – 9th Place Lower Training: Mackenzie Joy – 9th Place Introductory: Ashlee Study – Champion

Quiz Challenge Results First Level: Audrey Beckhardt – Champion Upper Training: Megan McClelland-Clayton – 2nd Place Upper Training: Elyse Keeney – 3rd Place Lower Training: Carly Williams – Champion Lower Training: Mackenzie Joy – 2nd Place Introductory: Allison White – Champion Introductory: Ashlee Study – 3rd Place



Their success is no surprise after being named High Point Team at both of their qualifying shows last semester, along with Megan McClelland-Clayton and Audrey Beckhardt earning High Point Rider. Overall, Averett’s IDA team has been awarded 19 first-place and 12 second-place ribbons in the 2024-2025 academic year.

Learn more about Averett University’s Department of Equestrian Studies, and stay up-to-date with the IDA and IHSA teams on social media and at https://averettcougars.com/sports/equestrian.