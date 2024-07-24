Averett University’s National Bonner Leader Program

Posted on July 24th, 2024 by Kelly King

Article Written by Rebecca Briones

At Averett University, students are offered multiple opportunities to become involved in clubs and organizations that span across many interests. One organization that students can join is the National Bonner Leader Program through a partnership with the Corella and Bertram F. Bonner Foundation. Through this four-year community leadership opportunity, students are educated, equipped and inspired to engage with the local community and beyond.

Students participate in intensive service projects, leadership development and social justice education, fostering a strong sense of community involvement and personal growth. By partnering with local organizations, the program addresses critical societal needs and promotes sustainable change. Ultimately, it creates a generation of socially conscious leaders dedicated to making a positive impact.

During the spring 2024 semester, many of Averett’s Bonner Leaders could be seen volunteering at the local elementary school, Forest Hills. While there, students participated in a tutoring program to help not only students, but also teachers. You can find more information about this project and the Bonner Leader’s experience here: https://averettstudentnews.org/4888/news/bonner-leader-sets-up-tutoring-program-for-local-elementary-school/.

Through their service work, no matter where it leads them, Averett University’s Bonner Leaders receive hands-on experience with social issues while leaving a positive impact on their community.

First year students who possess a strong commitment to community engagement and a 3.0 GPA or higher, can become a Bonner leader themselves. For more information contact April Love-Loveless at [email protected].

For more information about the Corella and Bertram F. Bonner Foundation visit www.bonner.org.