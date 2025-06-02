Averett University’s Revitalized National Honor Society Chapter Celebrates Five Graduates

Posted on June 2nd, 2025 by Kelly King

The Alpha Chi National College Honor Society chapter at Averett University was revitalized in the 2024-25 academic year with help from recent graduate Olivia Garner ’25. Taking on new goals and projects, Alpha Chi has become an integral part of Averett’s academic life. Every member of the organization is expected to contribute to the lofty goals and functioning of the organization’s current structure:

President

Vice President of Academic and Professional Development

Vice President of Social Engagements

Secretary

Treasurer

Publication Mentor

Community Service Liaison (2)

Social Planner Coordinator (2)

Social Media Manager (2)

The spring and fall induction ceremonies, completely managed by student leaders and chapter alumnus Eben Leigh ‘24, inducted 10 and six students, respectively. Induction ceremonies are held 3-4 weeks after membership offerings, generally near the end of the semester. There is a short ceremony that introduces the students to the values of the organization, leads the students in the Alpha Chi pledge and motto and presents them with the badges of their membership: the AX pin, a certificate of membership and a medallion to wear during graduation.

Five Alpha Chi members graduated this spring during the university’s 2025 Commencement Ceremony.

(From left to right): Celia de Diego Garcia, Keira Gunning, Erin Hayes and Jenna Drew. Not pictured is Olivia Garner.