Averett’s CCECC, in partnership with Danville Community College and Piedmont Community College Presents the Dan River Region Virtual Job Fair

Posted on April 30th, 2020 by Matt Bell

The CCECC at Averett University, in partnership with Danville Community College and Piedmont Community College, is pleased to provide our students and community members with the Dan River Region Virtual Career Fair to be held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. The fair is open to all students, upcoming graduates, alumni and community members.

Job seekers should register for the fair using this link. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Organizations wishing to advertise positions and meet potential applicants may register using this link. Employer registration closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

We will send an email to all job seekers who register that contains a list of businesses that are registered to meet with job seekers and their virtual access information. We will be using Zoom, the web call platform. Interested seekers may download Zoom for free and visit as many of the businesses as they wish during the two hour block.

Contact Angie McAdams, amcadams@averett.edu or Ryan Taube, rtaube@averett.edu with any questions.

The CCECC at Averett University serves as the catalyst to connect students, staff, and faculty from Averett University, Danville Community College, Piedmont Community College, and community members to community partners to lead capacity-building transformations in the Dan River Region, centered on three areas of need: economic opportunities, youth and education, and civil and human rights.