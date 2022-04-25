Averett’s Equestrian IDA Team finishes 10th in National Dressage Competition

Posted on April 25th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University’s Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) team participated in the IDA nationals April 21-24 in Lexington, Va. The team placed 10th overall.

The IDA is a national organization which exists for students interested in dressage to become familiar with competition and best practices. According to their website, riders may compete as a collegiate team or as an individual riding tests from the USDF Introductory Level through First Level. Dressage Seat Equitation and Quiz Challenge are also offered throughout the year leading to the National Championships in April.

In addition to the 10th place finish, team riders and placings were:

Elizaveta Anikeeva: 7th

Elizabeth Arquiett: 11th

Breanna Gemmell: 7th

Annie Morgan: 7th

Equestrian Studies Associate Professor Ginger Henderson offered her congratulations to all the ladies for a wonderful year.

“Good luck to our seniors, Elizaveta Anikeeva, Elizabeth Arquiett and DSE competitor Mia Hughes on their future endeavors,” Henderson said.

Averett University is proud of all its equestrian competitors. In 2017, the University won the coveted Beukema National Team Championship Trophy, which is awarded to the highest placing team each year. Find out more about equestrian studies at Averett by clicking here.