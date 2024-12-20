Averett’s IDA and IHSA Equestrian Teams End 2024 with Unbridled Success

Posted on December 20th, 2024 by Kelly King

With a combined 15 first-place and 39 second and third-place ribbons, Averett University’s Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) and Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) teams have much to be proud of this semester. The IDA team kicked off the Equestrian Department’s outings at Wake Forest University, with the IHSA team traveling to High Point University and Emory & Henry University before IDA hosted their second show at Averett’s Equestrian Center.

The IDA team was named High Point Team at both outings, along with two students winning High Point Rider and 13 first-place finishes.

The IHSA team was awarded Reserve Championship Team during their first outing of the semester and brought home 24 top-three ribbons, with 2 being first place.

With 54 top-three ribbons under their belt, both teams have a lot to be proud of. Stay up-to-date with both teams on social media and at https://averettcougars.com/sports/equestrian.