Averett’s Sams Calls NCAA Career in Sports Forum Experience ‘Transformational’

Posted on June 3rd, 2025 by Bill Dyer

By Drew Wilson/Assistant Director of Athletics for Communications & Administration

INDIANAPOLIS — Averett junior student-athlete Brianna Sams had high expectations going into the NCAA’s Career in Sports Forum, but even she left the event feeling like those expectations were far exceeded as she looks ahead toward her professional future.

Sams, who has played women’s basketball and lacrosse at Averett, was among the 200 student-athletes selected to attend the annual educational programming at the NCAA’s headquarters in Indianapolis held May 28-31. The three-day event featured engaging speakers within the athletics industry, workshops and networking for all attendees. Since 2016, Averett has had 21 student-athletes participate in the annual Career in Sports Forum.

“The program was truly transformational,” Sams said. “It helped me grow personally and professionally, clarified my goals and connected me with inspiring people. I highly recommend it to any student-athlete looking to pursue a career in sports.”

A native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Sams’ career aspiration is to one day become an athletics director, and she felt the Career in Sports Forum really helped solidify her passion for the profession.

“I’m deeply passionate about athlete development and helping student-athletes discover their purpose while creating the best possible experience for them — one that extends far beyond the game itself,” Sams said. “The Career in Sports Forum was incredibly impactful in helping me move closer to that goal. It gave me a clearer understanding of my transferable skills and how they can be applied within the sports industry. The experience not only clarified my professional direction but also gave me the confidence and motivation to pursue it with greater intention.”

Sams said there were so many valuable moments from the workshops.

“One that really stood out was when Felicia Martin said, ‘Find out who you are and do it on purpose,'” Sams recalled. “That message resonated with me, because at Career in Sports Forum, I truly felt like I discovered who I am and how I want to lead in this space moving forward.”

Sams said each speaker offered unique perspectives and insights that broadened her understanding of the sports industry and personal growth. Martin, in particular, was one who Sams felt was really relatable.

“Her authenticity and message truly resonated with me and gave me the motivation to keep pushing my limits and stepping outside my comfort zone,” Sams said. “Something that also really stuck with me was when Will Baggett said, ‘Your career is what you’re paid to do, your calling is what you’re made to do.’ That quote challenged me to reflect deeply on my purpose. It reminded me that everyone’s journey looks different, and that’s okay. What matters most to me is that wherever my path leads, I’m connecting with others in meaningful ways, building strong relationships, making a positive impact, and doing something I genuinely love. Life isn’t a race it’s a journey, and the Career in Sports Forum helped me embrace that mindset even more.”

Sams was thankful for the opportunity to attend the Career in Sports Forum.

“I gained valuable insights into the sports industry, developed new professional skills and had the opportunity to connect with so many inspiring and passionate individuals,” Sams said. “It was an unforgettable experience that reinforced my desire to pursue a career in sports.”

