Averett’s Sigma Beta Delta Inductions

Posted on May 29th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Four Averett University students were inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta honor society at the end of the 2024-25 academic year. Inductees receive lifetime membership into this prestigious organization.

Sigma Beta Delta is an international honor society for students in business, management and administration. To be eligible for membership, a business student must rank in the top 20 percent of the junior, senior or graduate class and be invited to membership by the faculty officers.

(Left to right in the photo).

Karsin Lee, MBA-Entrepreneurship

LaTorria Glenn – MBA-Leadership

Morgan Dearing – MBA Leadership

Jaeden Mukkaladyil – BS-Marketing Management (absent due to men’s tennis NCAA regional appearance).

The mission of Sigma Beta Delta is to encourage and recognize scholarship and accomplishment among students of business, management and administration, and to encourage and promote aspirations toward personal and professional improvement and a life distinguished by honorable service to humankind. Sigma Beta Delta was established to honor students who have attained superior records in business programs in colleges and universities with regional accreditation.