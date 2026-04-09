Balancing Act of Playing Multiple Sports

Posted on April 9th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

By Carlos Solli/Athletics Communications intern

The balancing act between playing a collegiate sport and academics can be challenging enough for any student-athlete, much less playing multiple sports. However, a number of Averett University student-athletes compete in multiple sports, including freshman Erick Quintanilla.

The ability to play multiple sports in college is one of the many philosophies that make Division III special, as highlighted by this week’s national Division III Week initiative.

A marketing major from Woodbridge, Virginia, Quintanilla an athlete at heart, and his passion for men’s soccer and men’s lacrosse led him to Averett last fall. Although his dedication to those sports brought him to Danville, his past was filled with a different athletic venture.

“Until high school I preferred and identified more with martial arts,” Quintanilla said. “But my passion, skill, and knowledge of lacrosse and soccer have grown since coming here. Playing at the DIII level has helped me broaden my horizons in that sense.”

Despite the various obstacles of playing multiple sports, Quintanilla believes its all worth it.

“Even though you feel tired and have thought of quitting, don’t,” Quintanilla advised. “In the end, it’s worth staying and working for a spot even if you don’t start straight away.”

In addition to varied sports offerings, Quintanilla also appreciates the diverse nature of Averett’s campus and student body.

“When playing soccer, I naturally spend more time with those guys, and I use my Spanish and English interchangeably because both languages have a strong presence in the team, Quintanilla said. “Creating friendships with people from all over the world due to our shared passions is wonderful.”

DIII provides purpose, and can lead to fulfillment for student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and everyone in between. Averett has a proud history as a member of NCAA Division III and honors the principles and values that DIII athletics offers.

“I choose DIII for the chance to be the first in my family to be an NCAA student-athlete, to prove to people that hard work does really pay off, and to never give up even when it seems doubtful,” he said.