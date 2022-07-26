Baseball Graduate Assistant Coach

Posted on July 26th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a Graduate Assistant Coach for the Baseball Team.

The Coach will be responsible for all aspects of this Division III program including, but not limited to, assisting the head coach in day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor, alumni, and community relations.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications include collegiate playing experience, knowledge and commitment to following NCAA, Old Dominion Athletic Conference, and University rules and regulations.

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Averett University are required.

The start date for this position is as early as possible but will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references to bbgacoachsearch@averett.edu

PLEASE NOTE:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.

For additional information and ADA requirements concerning this position, go to https://www.averett.edu/about-us/employment-opportunities/staff-employment-opportunities/