BBQ Showdown Draws a Big Crowd

Posted on November 20th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

That great smell that was wafting through campus on Wednesday, Nov. 19 was Averett’s Ultimate BBQ Showdown, held on the patio of the Student Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Showdown “pitted” prize-winning BBQ chefs from the area in a competition that provided the Averett Community with mouth-watering BBQ and sides that showcased each chef’s skill and creativeness.

With fantastic late fall weather and a hungry audience, the Showdown was a massive success. The lines were long and the food was incredible. A VIP set of judges that included Averett University President Dr. Thomas Powell, Averett University Executive Vice President Dan Soller and Averett student Emma Divinski took great pride and diligence in going through all the offerings to name the eventual winners.

The winners were:

1st Place – Averett’s Chef Cam – Best BBQ and Sauce (Cajun Smoked BBQ with a Peach BBQ Sauce)

2nd Place – Chef T! (Smoked Pulled Pork with Eastern BBQ Sauce)

This new event was such a rousing success that plans are already in the works to do this again. Thank you to all the chefs (Chef Cam, Chef Flood, Chef T and Chef Koo) that participated, to Averett Home Food Co. (Aramark) for sponsoring this event and to the Averett students, faculty and staff for coming hungry.

To see a photo gallery from the BBQ Showdown, please click HERE.