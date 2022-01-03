Biological Sciences Faculty

Posted on January 3rd, 2022 by Travis Dix

Founded in 1859 as a school for young women, Averett grew to become a fully accredited, co-educational, four-year college that today enrolls more than 1500 students from 26 states and 24 countries. It offers more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs and three master’s programs. Both traditional and adult students make up a diverse student body, including a large international enrollment. With its historic main campus in Danville, VA, the university also has six other campuses and learning centers throughout Virginia, as well as online courses and degree programs to serve our Graduate and Professional Studies students. Averett’s network of more than 25,000 alumni spans all 50 states and almost 50 countries.

Averett University invites applications for two faculty positions in Biological Sciences to teach introductory and upper level courses to begin Fall, 2022.

The successful candidates will have a broad academic background in the biomedical sciences, teaching experience, and will show evidence of success in teaching undergraduates, flexibility and a commitment to the liberal arts education. Depending upon the candidate’s expertise, courses taught will be selected from the following: Introduction to Biology, Human Anatomy and Physiology I, II, Genetics, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Cell and Molecular Biology.

In addition to supporting the major in Biological Sciences, courses support other Health Science programs. A strong commitment to working with undergraduates and to student success is essential. Other responsibilities include student advising, committee work and assistance in student recruiting. A doctoral degree or ABD status from a regionally accredited college/university is strongly preferred, but exceptional master’s level candidates with teaching expertise may be considered. The two positions are tenure-track at the Assistant Professor level contingent on credentials.

An experienced faculty member with leadership background will also be considered for the rank of Associate or full Professor.

Review of materials will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Please submit cover letter, curriculum vitae, statement of teaching philosophy and contact information for three references to Biological Sciences Search Committee at bioprof@averett.edu.

Please note:

As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.