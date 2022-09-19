Posted on September 19th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Dean School of Nursing, the BSN Clinical Coordinator will:

Be responsible for acquiring, contracting, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating clinical sites for BSN students.

Arrange the clinical schedule and all faculty and student orientations at the facilities as needed. Clinical sites may be located within or outside the state of Virginia.

Ensure that BSN faculty, clinical instructors and preceptors meet the credentialing requirements of assigned facilities

Ensure all required paperwork for BSN students and faculty is submitted to the BSN clinical facilities within required time frames.

Coordinate an orientation program for all BSN clinical faculty and preceptors to ensure that the program’s outcomes are being met.

Ensure all BSN clinical instructor orientation is completed

Participate in regular visits to clinical agencies as needed, documenting the findings of each visit.

In emergent situations, collaborate with the Dean to help arrange substitute clinical coverage and experiences for students.

Function as a collaborative member of the AUSON team.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in health related field preferred

Familiarity with clinical and educational processes

Minimum of three years’ work experience, including an understanding of the higher education environment or equivalent experience

Strong oral and written communication skills

Above-average skills related to organization, attention to detail and effective time-management

Ability to effectively lead and serve on teams

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with faculty, staff, students and the public

Functions ethically in work situations

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, & adapt

Fluent in English

Excellent computer skills, including database management

Primary Responsibilities

Collaborate with the Dean & BSN faculty to select, contract with, monitor and evaluate all clinical sites.

Oversee and maintain up-to-date BSN student clinical databases, BSN agency and preceptor contact information, certification and expiration, contract initiation and renewal and BSN student clinical placements.

Cultivate new BSN clinical placement relationships.

In collaboration with the Dean, develop an appropriate visitation schedule for clinical sites to support a relevant and comprehensive nursing experience.

Ensure VBON BSN clinical requirements are met.

Ensure all BSN facility-required documentation and training are completed in a timely and appropriate manner.

Serve as the first point of contact for resolution of clinical facility and personnel issues which may arise between staff at the BSN clinical sites and clinical faculty and students, and concerns encountered with affiliating agencies. Engage Dean as appropriate in facilitating resolution of clinical personnel issues if further intervention is needed.

Participate in networking activities to build relationships with healthcare facilities and related professional associations, including appropriate orientation activities with contracted BSN facilities (where appropriate).

Work with the BSN clinical site(s), BSN faculty, and students to schedule make-up clinical rotations for students.

Assure all evaluations for BSN students and BSN clinical agencies are completed and distributed in a timely manner to facilitate program assessment.

Maintain student paperwork related to health assessments, return to school forms, students’providers documents

Engage departmental processes, as appropriate, to address clinical compliance/competency issues.

Participate in nursing program planning process.

Participate in BSN faculty meetings and committees, as assigned.

Maintain communication within the school with nursing students, faculty, & staff.

Participate in meetings at the BSN clinical facilities, as necessary.

Other duties as assigned by the Dean.

Email Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Dr. Teresa Beach, School of Nursing

Averett University

512 Bridge St.,

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: SON@averett.edu

Please note: