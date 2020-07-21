Campus Tours Resume at Averett University under New Guidelines

Posted on July 21st, 2020 by Matt Bell

Campus tours at Averett University resumed in July under new procedures and guidelines as set by the University.

Averett Associate Director of Admissions Matthew Mann said while campus tours are a little different than before, it has not affected the quality of the tour given to visitors. Under the new guidelines, guests are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

“We’re only allowing one family per tour. They have gone really well, and the families have not had any issues with the social distancing measures or mask policies,” Mann said.

Campus tours are held four times per day during weekdays, and must be scheduled ahead of time. Mann said they have given tours to prospective students as well as rising seniors in high school.

Seven campus tours have been held at Averett since reopening, with visitors from as far as Pennsylvania.

“All the feedback I’ve gotten is people are glad to be able to get out and see campuses again,” Mann said. “Most of the questions we’re hearing surrounds academics and when we’re starting the semester with guidelines in place.”

In the past, visitors on tour have seen the inside of the Averett Bookstore and Mary B Blount Library, but those facilities are currently closed.

“They’re still seeing a dorm room, the dining hall, student success center, Main Hall and Averett Central,” Mann said. “We had one student who had special dietary needs, and we were able to arrange a meeting with Chef Michael Moroni to discuss those.”

In addition to tours on campus, Averett’s auxiliary campuses including North Campus, the George C. Falk Flight Center and the Equestrian Center are currently available for tours. “Other than social distancing and wearing a mask, it’s business as usual,” Mann said.

Campus tours can be reserved for 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. during weekdays. To schedule a tour at Averett or for more information, click here.