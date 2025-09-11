Averett University seeks a well-organized and skilled individual who will serve as the Chief Financial Officer, reporting to the President. The successful candidate will possess a degree in Business Administration, Accounting or closely related field, with an advanced degree and Certified Public Accountant license preferred. Significant senior level management experience in higher education or similar setting; have a proven record of success in planning and problem-solving; exhibit strong time-management, multi-tasking, analytical skills, including experience in advanced institutional technology systems; and the ability to communicate effectively both written and oral.
Qualifications:
- Degree in Business Administration, Accounting or closely related field. Advanced degree preferred
- Licensed as a Certified Public Accountant preferred
- Minimum of 5 years senior level management experience in private higher education or similar enterprise
- Exhibit strong time-management, multi-tasking and analytical skills
- Possess excellent communication, data analysis, and organizational skills
- High proficiency in accounting and institutional technology systems
- Knowledge of the Danville, Virginia and surrounding communities would be desired
Primary Responsibilities:
- Serves as a key financial advisor, presenting financial information and recommendations to the President
- Works in close consultation with the Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer and cooperatively with other executive officers and senior leadership
- Presents to the Board of Trustees as required by the President and serves on Board committees as requested
- Lead the development, under the President, of the execution of Averett’s long-term financial strategy, creating multi-year forecasts and budgets that support institutional priorities
- Manage all aspects of Averett’s finances, including budgeting, accounting, fiscal operations, and capital planning
- Prepare financial statements, reports, and analyses for the President, senior leadership, and the board to inform decision-making
- Develop and maintain financial policies, procedures, and internal controls to ensure compliance with all federal, state, and local regulations
- Identify and mitigate financial risks, ensuring the university operates with sound financial processes and maintains its fiscal health
- Oversee the allocation of resources and management of investments to optimize institutional growth and sustainability
- Direct and supervise financial staff, providing mentorship, direction and support
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and names of 3 – 5 Professional References to:
Mail:
Selection Committee Human Resources Department
Averett University
420 West Main St.
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email: [email protected]
