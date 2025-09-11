Posted on September 11th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Averett University seeks a well-organized and skilled individual who will serve as the Chief Financial Officer, reporting to the President. The successful candidate will possess a degree in Business Administration, Accounting or closely related field, with an advanced degree and Certified Public Accountant license preferred. Significant senior level management experience in higher education or similar setting; have a proven record of success in planning and problem-solving; exhibit strong time-management, multi-tasking, analytical skills, including experience in advanced institutional technology systems; and the ability to communicate effectively both written and oral.

Qualifications:

Degree in Business Administration, Accounting or closely related field. Advanced degree preferred

Licensed as a Certified Public Accountant preferred

Minimum of 5 years senior level management experience in private higher education or similar enterprise

Exhibit strong time-management, multi-tasking and analytical skills

Possess excellent communication, data analysis, and organizational skills

High proficiency in accounting and institutional technology systems

Knowledge of the Danville, Virginia and surrounding communities would be desired

Primary Responsibilities:

Serves as a key financial advisor, presenting financial information and recommendations to the President

Works in close consultation with the Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer and cooperatively with other executive officers and senior leadership

Presents to the Board of Trustees as required by the President and serves on Board committees as requested

Lead the development, under the President, of the execution of Averett’s long-term financial strategy, creating multi-year forecasts and budgets that support institutional priorities

Manage all aspects of Averett’s finances, including budgeting, accounting, fiscal operations, and capital planning

Prepare financial statements, reports, and analyses for the President, senior leadership, and the board to inform decision-making

Develop and maintain financial policies, procedures, and internal controls to ensure compliance with all federal, state, and local regulations

Identify and mitigate financial risks, ensuring the university operates with sound financial processes and maintains its fiscal health

Oversee the allocation of resources and management of investments to optimize institutional growth and sustainability

Direct and supervise financial staff, providing mentorship, direction and support

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and names of 3 – 5 Professional References to:

Mail:

Selection Committee Human Resources Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email: [email protected]

Please note: