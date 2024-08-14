Averett University in conjunction with Orbis Education invites applications for a full-time position as a Clinical Faculty Coordinator for our extended campus located in Norfolk, VA.
If you’re looking for an opportunity to expand your nursing education skills, talk to us about the Clinical Faculty Coordinator (CFC) role. You will have the opportunity to coach, orient and mentor adjunct clinical instructors. The CFC will build her/his network by forging and maintaining relationships with the University’s clinical partners in Greater Norfolk. In this position you will stay connected to the clinical environment while supporting an academic program. Help us support the next generation of nurses in your community!
Who is Orbis Education? Orbis partners with colleges and universities to expand their pre-licensure healthcare programs. Our partners leverage our expertise to produce thousands of high-quality graduates ready to enter the workforce and meet employers’ demands.
Academic Partner: Averett University Accelerated BSN program
Site address: 6320 North Center Drive, Norfolk VA
Schedule: Mon-Fri, full time days with time spent at the ABSN site and visiting clinical partners in the Norfolk area
Benefits: Full benefit portfolio including tuition package
Sign On Bonus: $5,000 eligibility
Qualifications:
- Master of Science in Nursing
- Unencumbered VA RN License
- Two years combined teaching experience as a preceptor, adjunct clinical instructor, or classroom/lab
- Able to meet challenges of adult learners with diverse backgrounds; Self-directed and innovative; Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Able to build strong working relationships, communicate on a variety of educational levels and work effectively in a team
What You Will Do:
- Work alongside the Director to identify, select, monitor, and evaluate all clinical adjunct faculty and clinical sites.
- Work in conjunction with course faculty to establish alignment of clinical experiences with course and program outcomes/goals.
- Serve as the first point-of-contact for resolution of clinical personnel issues that may arise between staff at the clinical site and clinical faculty and students.
- Coordinate orientation and training for clinical faculty regarding their clinical site and related nursing coursework.
- Act as a mentor to assist new adjunct faculty in clinical related teaching activities.
- Verify student and faculty clinical compliance.
- Monitor clinical attendance and manage clinical makeups.
- May have teaching responsibilities in lab or clinical course.
What we’ll offer in return:
- A career where your work genuinely makes a difference
- A stable income with a good salary
- Extensive training with team and management support
- Structured professional development plans and opportunities
- Outstanding benefits and work perks
- Collaborative and supportive team environment…and more!
Click here to Apply
Job requisition ID: R000056204
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.