Posted on August 14th, 2024 by Travis Dix

Averett University in conjunction with Orbis Education invites applications for a full-time position as a Clinical Faculty Coordinator for our extended campus located in Norfolk, VA.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to expand your nursing education skills, talk to us about the Clinical Faculty Coordinator (CFC) role. You will have the opportunity to coach, orient and mentor adjunct clinical instructors. The CFC will build her/his network by forging and maintaining relationships with the University’s clinical partners in Greater Norfolk. In this position you will stay connected to the clinical environment while supporting an academic program. Help us support the next generation of nurses in your community!

Who is Orbis Education? Orbis partners with colleges and universities to expand their pre-licensure healthcare programs. Our partners leverage our expertise to produce thousands of high-quality graduates ready to enter the workforce and meet employers’ demands.

Academic Partner: Averett University Accelerated BSN program

Site address: 6320 North Center Drive, Norfolk VA

Schedule: Mon-Fri, full time days with time spent at the ABSN site and visiting clinical partners in the Norfolk area

Benefits: Full benefit portfolio including tuition package

Sign On Bonus: $5,000 eligibility

Qualifications:

Master of Science in Nursing

Unencumbered VA RN License

Two years combined teaching experience as a preceptor, adjunct clinical instructor, or classroom/lab

Able to meet challenges of adult learners with diverse backgrounds; Self-directed and innovative; Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Able to build strong working relationships, communicate on a variety of educational levels and work effectively in a team

What You Will Do:

Work alongside the Director to identify, select, monitor, and evaluate all clinical adjunct faculty and clinical sites.

Work in conjunction with course faculty to establish alignment of clinical experiences with course and program outcomes/goals.

Serve as the first point-of-contact for resolution of clinical personnel issues that may arise between staff at the clinical site and clinical faculty and students.

Coordinate orientation and training for clinical faculty regarding their clinical site and related nursing coursework.

Act as a mentor to assist new adjunct faculty in clinical related teaching activities.

Verify student and faculty clinical compliance.

Monitor clinical attendance and manage clinical makeups.

May have teaching responsibilities in lab or clinical course.

What we’ll offer in return:

A career where your work genuinely makes a difference

A stable income with a good salary

Extensive training with team and management support

Structured professional development plans and opportunities

Outstanding benefits and work perks

Collaborative and supportive team environment…and more!

Click here to Apply

Job requisition ID: R000056204

