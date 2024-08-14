Posted on August 14th, 2024 by Travis Dix

Averett University in conjunction with Orbis Education invites applications for a full-time position as a Clinical Lab Instructor for our extended campus located in Norfolk, VA.

As a Clinical/Lab Faculty and faculty member of an Extended Campus, the primary responsibility is the implementation of the academic programs in the lab and simulation setting. Nursing Instructors are assigned teaching responsibilities in a clinical or lab course and are expected to contribute to achievement of the missions of teaching, research, and service. Instructors report to the Director, Nursing Services.

Who is Orbis Education? Orbis partners with colleges and universities to expand their pre-licensure healthcare programs. Our partners leverage our expertise to produce thousands of high-quality graduates ready to enter the workforce and meet employers’ demands.

Academic Partner: Averett University, Accelerated BSN Program

Site Address: 6320 North Center Drive, Norfolk VA

Schedule: Mon-Fri schedule, standard business hours

Benefits: Full benefits portfolio including tuition program

Sign On Bonus: $5,000 eligibility

Qualifications:

An ability to develop, support and maintain positive working relationships with colleagues, students, and adjunct clinical faculty

Evidence of two years of successful professional nursing practice.

Evidence of two years of teaching experience (preferred). Ability to provide a supportive learning environment for students

Experience working in a simulation environment with high and low fidelity mannequins a plus

Confidence with AV equipment, learning management platforms and student database systems

Master’s degree in nursing is required

Additional ongoing certifications and training desired

What You Will Do:

Facilitate effective student learning in the clinical/lab setting and via the online learning environment

Provide adequate guidance for students in the clinical/lab setting related to professionalism, practice, and research

Collaborate effectively with the Healthcare Partner and its staff and support clinical adjunct faculty when needed

Maintain and Teach Nursing Knowledge Maintain current knowledge of the extended campuses Nursing curriculum, policies, and requirements

Maintains clinical competence and knowledge in area of expertise

What we’ll offer in return:

A career where your work genuinely makes a difference

A stable income with a good salary

Extensive training with team and management support

Structured professional development plans and opportunities

Outstanding benefits and work perks

Collaborative and supportive team environment…and more!

Click here to Apply

Job requisition ID: R000056203

Please note: