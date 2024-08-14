Averett University in conjunction with Orbis Education invites applications for a full-time position as a Clinical Lab Instructor for our extended campus located in Norfolk, VA.
As a Clinical/Lab Faculty and faculty member of an Extended Campus, the primary responsibility is the implementation of the academic programs in the lab and simulation setting. Nursing Instructors are assigned teaching responsibilities in a clinical or lab course and are expected to contribute to achievement of the missions of teaching, research, and service. Instructors report to the Director, Nursing Services.
Who is Orbis Education? Orbis partners with colleges and universities to expand their pre-licensure healthcare programs. Our partners leverage our expertise to produce thousands of high-quality graduates ready to enter the workforce and meet employers’ demands.
Academic Partner: Averett University, Accelerated BSN Program
Site Address: 6320 North Center Drive, Norfolk VA
Schedule: Mon-Fri schedule, standard business hours
Benefits: Full benefits portfolio including tuition program
Sign On Bonus: $5,000 eligibility
Qualifications:
- An ability to develop, support and maintain positive working relationships with colleagues, students, and adjunct clinical faculty
- Evidence of two years of successful professional nursing practice.
- Evidence of two years of teaching experience (preferred). Ability to provide a supportive learning environment for students
- Experience working in a simulation environment with high and low fidelity mannequins a plus
- Confidence with AV equipment, learning management platforms and student database systems
- Master’s degree in nursing is required
- Additional ongoing certifications and training desired
What You Will Do:
- Facilitate effective student learning in the clinical/lab setting and via the online learning environment
- Provide adequate guidance for students in the clinical/lab setting related to professionalism, practice, and research
- Collaborate effectively with the Healthcare Partner and its staff and support clinical adjunct faculty when needed
- Maintain and Teach Nursing Knowledge Maintain current knowledge of the extended campuses Nursing curriculum, policies, and requirements
- Maintains clinical competence and knowledge in area of expertise
What we’ll offer in return:
- A career where your work genuinely makes a difference
- A stable income with a good salary
- Extensive training with team and management support
- Structured professional development plans and opportunities
- Outstanding benefits and work perks
- Collaborative and supportive team environment…and more!
Job requisition ID: R000056203
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.