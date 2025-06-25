Community Leader Dr. Julie Brown Tapped to Join Averett University Academic Leadership

Posted on June 25th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Distinguished community leader Dr. Julie Brown has been named Averett University’s next Provost beginning August 1.

Dr. Brown brings 30 years of education experience in a variety of settings, including working for a public research university, two community colleges and regional K-12 districts, and has extensive experience in grant development and execution, evaluation, program development and fiscal accountability.

“Dr. Julie Brown is a dynamic and beloved leader with an impressive background in education, workforce development and economic development,” said Averett President Dr. Thomas Powell. “Not only will she bring her energy and passion for the region, but also deep relationships across the Commonwealth and a strong sense of strategic vision for Danville and for Southern Virginia.”

Serving in her current role of Vice President of Advanced Learning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), Dr. Brown is responsible for providing high-quality talent development programs, aligned with economic development interests, which build the region’s STEM capacity and workforce pipeline.

“After 16 rewarding years at IALR, working with a dedicated team to advance the region’s economic transformation, I’m excited to join Averett University as Provost during this pivotal moment in the institution’s history,” said Dr. Brown. “I look forward to working with Dr. Powell, the leadership team and the faculty to preserve Averett’s liberal arts legacy while strengthening our commitment to this region and our students, current and future, recognizing that education continues to be the primary pathway to opportunity and career mobility.”

Dr. Brown will succeed current Vice President of Academic Affairs (VPAA) Virginia Henderson ’91, who is stepping away from the role to return full-time to leading Averett’s Equestrian Studies program, though she will continue to oversee some academic projects as Special Assistant to the President.

“I am grateful to Ms. Henderson, who has been a wonderful, hands-on academic leader for our faculty and staff for three years,” said Powell. “She has served this institution for nearly 20 years, and her love for Averett is clear. Her experience and expertise will continue to be valuable as we move forward.”

An Averett graduate, Henderson joined the university’s faculty in 2006. She has since served Averett in a variety of roles including as professor, coach of the Intercollegiate Dressage Team, department chair and division chair before assuming the VPAA role in 2022.

“We have truly outstanding faculty members at Averett, and it has been an honor to be in a position for the past three years in which I could support the great work they are doing,” said Henderson. “Averett has much to be excited for in its future, and I’m looking forward to continuing my work with the Equestrian Studies department students, and supporting Dr. Brown, all our faculty and academic services staff.”

Dr. Brown received her baccalaureate degree from the University of Virginia, a master’s degree from Longwood University and a Ph.D. from Old Dominion University. A graduate of the Sorensen Institute and Lead Virginia, she currently serves on numerous boards including the Center for Early Success, Sovah Health, the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board and the Danville Public Schools Education Foundation. Dr. Brown was recently inducted into the Academy of Community Engagement Scholarship, and was the recipient of the 2025 WE Lead Award from the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce. She is an active member with the Danville Riverview Rotary Club and The Wednesday Club. Additionally, Dr. Brown and her family own and operate 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company.