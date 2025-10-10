Commuter Student Tips

Posted on October 10th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University is no stranger to having commuter students on campus. Commuter students even make up a large portion of Averett’s student body. If you ask any commuter student, they are likely to tell you that their experience as a college student differs from the experience of a residential college student. Being a commuter student comes with its highs and lows, but the following tips can help make this experience the best it can be.

Plan your class schedule based on your commute.

As a commuter student, it may be helpful to group your classes together when it is possible to do so. This can help you avoid long commutes. When you experience breaks between classes, take the time to find a spot on campus where you can relax, study or get some work done. Commuter students can utilize the Commuter Lounge located in Frith Hall on the third floor, but there are lots of great spots on campus to hang out before your next class.

Always stay organized and be prepared.

Unlike a residential student, commuter students aren’t able to go back to their room if they need a charger or if they forgot a book. As a commuter student, it is important to always be prepared and organized in case something happens. Carry around extra chargers and check to make sure you have all your class essentials before you leave home. Organization and preparation can lead to more productivity during your downtime while on campus.

Get involved on campus!

As a commuter student, it is important to get involved in campus activities. Getting involved can help commuter students feel more connected to campus life, leading to an even better college experience. Averett University offers a lot of different clubs and organizations that any student can join. If you don’t see something you like, then you can always start your own club!

Take advantage of campus resources.

As a commuter student, you are still offered the same resources as residential students. Take advantage of Averett’s tutoring services, health and counseling services, and their career development services. Averett is here to help all their students grow throughout their college journey whether they live on campus or not.

Connect with your fellow commuter students.

It is important to remember that you aren’t the only commuter student on campus. There are tons of commuter students at Averett! By connecting with each other you have others to share the commuter experience with. You can share rides, study together or just hang out.

Being a commuter student can have its own unique challenges, but this also gives students at Averett a chance to grow, connect and succeed. With these tips, students can enjoy everything Averett has to offer and make long lasting memories.

by Rebecca Briones