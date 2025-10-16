Posted on October 16th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Averett University seeks a well-organized and skilled individual who will serve as the Controller. This position will work in conjunction with Senior Leadership and the President. The successful candidate will possess an advanced degree in Business Administration, Accounting or closely related field and a Certified Public Accountant license preferred. High proficiency in accounting software required, experience in Colleague a plus.

Primary Responsibilities:

Works in close consultation with the President and Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer and cooperatively with other executive officers and senior leadership

Under the President’s leadership, collaborates with the Finance team to develop and execute Averett’s long-term financial strategy, creating multi-year forecasts and budgets that support institutional priorities

Prepare financial statements, reports, and analyses for the President, senior leadership, and the board to inform decision-making

Oversee the allocation of resources and management of investments to optimize institutional growth and sustainability

Direct and supervise financial staff, providing mentorship, direction and support

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and names of 3 – 5 Professional References to:

Mail: Selection Committee Human Resources Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email: [email protected]

Please note: