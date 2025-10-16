Averett University seeks a well-organized and skilled individual who will serve as the Controller. This position will work in conjunction with Senior Leadership and the President. The successful candidate will possess an advanced degree in Business Administration, Accounting or closely related field and a Certified Public Accountant license preferred. High proficiency in accounting software required, experience in Colleague a plus.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Works in close consultation with the President and Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer and cooperatively with other executive officers and senior leadership
- Under the President’s leadership, collaborates with the Finance team to develop and execute Averett’s long-term financial strategy, creating multi-year forecasts and budgets that support institutional priorities
- Prepare financial statements, reports, and analyses for the President, senior leadership, and the board to inform decision-making
- Oversee the allocation of resources and management of investments to optimize institutional growth and sustainability
- Direct and supervise financial staff, providing mentorship, direction and support
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and names of 3 – 5 Professional References to:
Mail: Selection Committee Human Resources Department
Averett University
420 West Main St.
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/clery.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.