Coordinator for Recreation, Health and Wellness

The coordinator will oversee all aspects of intramurals and recreation development and operation including the management of Carrington Gym. Plan, implement and evaluate health and wellness programs which includes prevention programming i.e., alcohol, drugs. Assist with major Student Life programs such as orientation, registration, homecoming etc.
Assist with marketing and social media for Student Life are
Qualifications
- Bachelors Required Bachelor’s degree required
- One to three years in related work environment
- Understanding of campus activities and student organizations
- Self-starting and organized
- Availability to work nights and some weekends
Primary Responsibilities
- Plan, direct and supervise all aspects of the intramural programs and recreation program
- Responsible for intramural and recreation budget, policy development, and safety/risk management
- Responsible for maintaining facility request and scheduling of Carrington Gym
- Develop and stay up to date with IMLeagues software
- Develop and implement intentional health, wellness and prevention programs, services and activities that meet the unique needs of all Averett students
- Maintain and promote the marketing and promotions of Intramural and Recreational activities and other Student Life areas.
- Emphasize diversity in all aspects
- Serve as the liaison for the YMCA
Secondary Responsibilities
- Assist in development of major programs such as: Cougar Registration, Connection/Orientation Weekend, Homecoming, Student Leadership Conference, Spring Fling
- Train work study students
- Coordinate First Aid and CPR training for workers
- Any other duties assigned by the Director of Student Involvement and/or Dean of Students
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Lee Wilkerson
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: recreation@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.