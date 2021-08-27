Coordinator for Recreation, Health and Wellness

Posted on August 27th, 2021 by Travis Dix

The coordinator will oversee all aspects of intramurals and recreation development and operation including the management of Carrington Gym. Plan, implement and evaluate health and wellness programs which includes prevention programming i.e., alcohol, drugs. Assist with major Student Life programs such as orientation, registration, homecoming etc.

Assist with marketing and social media for Student Life are

Qualifications

Bachelors Required Bachelor’s degree required

One to three years in related work environment

Understanding of campus activities and student organizations

Self-starting and organized

Availability to work nights and some weekends

Primary Responsibilities

Plan, direct and supervise all aspects of the intramural programs and recreation program

Responsible for intramural and recreation budget, policy development, and safety/risk management

Responsible for maintaining facility request and scheduling of Carrington Gym

Develop and stay up to date with IMLeagues software

Develop and implement intentional health, wellness and prevention programs, services and activities that meet the unique needs of all Averett students

Maintain and promote the marketing and promotions of Intramural and Recreational activities and other Student Life areas.

Emphasize diversity in all aspects

Serve as the liaison for the YMCA

Secondary Responsibilities

Assist in development of major programs such as: Cougar Registration, Connection/Orientation Weekend, Homecoming, Student Leadership Conference, Spring Fling

Train work study students

Coordinate First Aid and CPR training for workers

Any other duties assigned by the Director of Student Involvement and/or Dean of Students

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Lee Wilkerson

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: recreation@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.