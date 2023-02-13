Coordinator of Academic Services

Posted on February 13th, 2023 by Travis Dix

This Non-Exempt position will support the Office of the Vice President of Academic Affairs, the Registrar’s Office, and the Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness (OIRE) in all related business and operational functions maintaining an effective and confidential work environment. The Coordinator will implement strategic initiatives and coordinate cross-disciplinary programs in academic affairs and services.

This position will generate a high volume of written material, conceive, initiate, and produce research, and exercise independent judgment and leadership. This position is complex and requires interpretation of data, policies, and compliance regulations. To succeed in this position will require the skills to balance quality, accuracy, and prompt completion of products with having a departmental focus to ensure appropriate consistencies, maintain compliance, and support the University mission. The most successful candidates will demonstrate a keen attention to detail, require minimal supervision, and possess the ability to liaise with key stakeholders.

Qualifications (Required)

Excellent organizational skills, ability to regularly adhere to deadlines

Ability to work independently and collaboratively

Ability to communicate effectively with a variety of levels of staff, higher education professionals, agency personnel, and others

Ability to facilitate small data gatherings

Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel (formulas and graphs), and PowerPoint

Experience in a relational database; exposure to statistical software preferred

Bachelor’s degree or higher (or expected graduation within the next 12 months)

Competencies

Meticulous attention to detail and organization

Ability to prioritize work, multi-task, and meet deadline in a team-centered, time-constrained environment

Proofreading, revising, and editing skills

Self-motivated

Project management

High ethical standards

Ability to interpret and articulate University policies, procedures, compliance regulations, and mission

Primary Responsibilities

Move projects from inception to completion in a timely manner. The work will require in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis, independent research, and the proposal of resolutions or conclusions

Interface and exhibit a keen understanding of the contributing university audiences and functions within the portfolio of the Academic Affairs and Services in order to support and advance the work of these offices

Handle confidential information that could have an immediate impact on the university if shared beyond its intended audience

Participate in internal committees and work groups, including attending committee meetings, taking meeting minutes, communicating with committee members, providing research, and drafting summative status reports

Build strong relationships with faculty and staff in order to support strategic initiatives and liaise with stakeholders

Ability to work evening and weekends, during commencement and peak times during the term

Perform other duties, as assigned

Secondary Responsibilities

Recommend and advocate applicable process improvements

Anticipate new challenges and develop creative solutions to address them

Work with and communicate updates to Managers to identify, prioritize, and review projects

Work Environment

This job operates in a professional office and in a campus environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment, such as computers, keyboards, computer mouse, telephones, photocopiers, projectors, and file cabinets.

Physical Requirements

Must be able to spend 95% of scheduled shift working at a desk on a computer and the remaining time standing or walking; position requires ability to reach with hands or arms, balance, and stoop; or be able to perform responsibilities with reasonable accommodations

To avoid experiencing symptoms of discomfort, minimal levels of adequate visual skills are necessary (eye-focusing ability, view small details [i.e. misplaced period], and binocular vision)

Ability to speak with clarity and have appropriate hearing capabilities, or be able to perform responsibilities with reasonable accommodations

May require occasional lifting of items weighing up to 25 pounds with accommodation

Occasional extended hours or weekends may be required

Some travel may be required within the Danville area and away for professional development or training opportunities

Submit Letter of Interest and Current Résumé/Curriculum Vitae (CV) to: [email protected], ATTN: Coordinator of Academic Services Selection Committee. Be prepared to provide three (3) Professional References, upon request.

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected] Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.