Posted on December 5th, 2019 by Travis Dix

Position Description

The Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) is hiring a Coordinator of Career Development.

The Coordinator of Career Development is a full-time position. This position is part of the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) team to help Averett University, Danville Community College, Piedmont Community College, area adult education programs, and K-12 (particularly middle and high school) build capacity for their students to develop career goals and individual professional development. The Coordinator of Career Development, as an extension of the Director of Career Development, will serve as the bridge between the CCECC and our various community partners to provide meaningful programming, resources, and individualized sessions to our students.

Qualifications

Strong candidates will possess:

Bachelor’s degree required.

Experience in the field of career development.

Excellent writing, public speaking and interpersonal skills.

Strong analytical and organizational skills, with special attention to detail.

The ability to work in dynamic, highly functional, settings and collaborate with a synergistic team.

Ability to work effectively with others of diverse personalities, education, and cultural backgrounds

Flexibility to handle a variety of duties and projects

Ability to work with an information technology based software package; Microsoft Office, with advanced knowledge of Excel.

The ability to drive short and long distances.

Primary Responsibilities

Provide individualized career advising for students to include: résumé review, career exploration, mock interviews, interview strategies, and job search techniques.

Implement an annual calendar of workshops and events to develop students from Averett University, Piedmont Community College, Danville Community College, are K-12 schools, and Adult Education programs to be professionals.

Work closely with the Coordinator of Marketing and Graphic Design to create marketing materials and promote career opportunities to students, alumni, employers and community partners via student newsletter, faculty/staff newsletter, advertising flyers, and social media posts.

Work closely with the University Webmaster to maintain and update the career development website.

Updating the University’s Handshake platform for students and alumni

Serve as liaison between the CCECC and area career development stakeholders such as Adult Education centers, K-12 school systems, post-secondary institutions of higher learning, local government entities, and community partner agencies.

Work with students, faculty and community partners to research and develop career opportunities that are aligned with the needs of our regional employers in the Dan River region.

Secondary Responsibilities

Research benchmark institutions and best practices to revise current career development resources and develop an additional collection of career development resources to be used by current students and alumni of regional institutions of higher education.

Assist the Director of Career Development in the creation, coordination, and delivery of a series of career education programming based on the unique career development needs of the Dan River Region.

Connect to existing and plan and implement new job/networking fairs throughout the Dan River Region

Assist the Director of Career Development with tracking, assessing, and reporting career development outcomes for reporting purposes.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person, via video conference, and telephonically

Must be able to work independently yet interact with others as part of a team

Visual, speech, and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including in-person and online interactions with students, faculty members, staff, members of the public/community, and media personnel; and making presentations

Most work is performed while sitting or standing with walking necessary to/from/around meetings and events

Work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 20 pounds

At times, work may require pushing/pulling (drawers, chairs), reaching, bending, twisting, or climbing (stairs)

Regularly will need to work under time pressure, work on multiple tasks simultaneously, perform tedious and exacting work, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

At times may be called upon to make frequent changes of tasks, or work an irregular work schedule/overtime

Frequently will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, scissors, stapler, and computer.Regularly will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software

Seasonally may work in situations where communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.) are present

Primary work locations vary and include an office environment, educational facilities, and public meeting locations

Travel will be required throughout Virginia, parts of North Carolina, and the Dan River area.Must be able to operate a motor vehicle, hold a valid driver’s license, and have a driving record clear enough to meet University authorized driver standards

Submit via email PDFs of a Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and 3 Professional References to:

Dr. Billy Wooten, Executive Director, CCECC

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: cdcsearch@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.