Posted on August 13th, 2021 by Travis Dix

The Coordinator of Communications and Graphic Design will work with the University Marketing and Communications team to create materials (print, photography, video, etc.) designed to further the advertising efforts of on and off-campus programming by Averett’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) and other university departments as needed. The coordinator will also be responsible for upkeep of social media accounts and videography of CCECC events for marketing purposes. The coordinator is also required to work closely with Averett University’s webmaster to update web content as needed. The coordinator will be housed at the CCECC and will report to the Executive Director of the CCECC, with a dotted line to the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications to ensure effective, University wide integrated marketing and communications. This position will actively participate with Averett’s Marketing and Communications team in strategizing how to tell Averett’s CCECC story as part of the Averett brand, and all materials will undergo final reviews through the Office of Marketing and Communications.

Qualifications

Strong candidates will possess:

Bachelor’s degree (preferably in the field of Communication and/or graphic design)

Proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, In Design, Illustrator)

Video editing skills (Premiere, Pinnacle, and/or Final Cut Pro as examples)

Photography skills

Videography skills

Strong organizational, communication, interpersonal, and time management skills

Ability to construct a holistic message from provided content

Excellent attention to detail, accuracy, and follow-through

The ability to work in a variety of dynamic, highly functional, settings and collaborate with a synergistic team

Ability to work effectively with others of diverse personalities, education, and cultural backgrounds

Flexibility to handle a variety of duties and projects as assigned

Ability to work independently

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person, via video conference, and telephonically

Must be able to work independently yet interact with others as part of a team

Visual, speech, and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including in-person and online interactions with students, faculty members, staff, members of the public/community, and media personnel; and making presentations

Most work is performed while sitting or standing with walking necessary to/from/around meetings and events

Work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 20 pounds

At times, work may require pushing/pulling (drawers, chairs), reaching, bending, twisting, or climbing (stairs)

Regularly will need to work under time pressure, work on multiple tasks simultaneously, perform tedious and exacting work, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

At times may be called upon to make frequent changes of tasks, or work an irregular work schedule/overtime

Frequently will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, scissors, stapler, and computer. Regularly will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe Creative Suite, and video editing software

Seasonally may work in situations where communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.) are present

Primary work locations vary and include an office environment, educational facilities, and both indoor and outdoor event locales

Travel will be required throughout Virginia, parts of North Carolina, and surrounding areas. Must be able to operate a motor vehicle, hold a valid driver’s license, and have a driving record clear enough to meet University authorized driver standards.

This position requires some weekend and evening work.

Submit via email PDFs of a Letter of Interest, Current Resume, 3 References, and at least 3 samples of design work to: cgdprsearch@averett.edu

Please note: