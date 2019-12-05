Coordinator of Graphic Design and Public Relations

Posted on December 5th, 2019 by Travis Dix

The Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) is hiring a Coordinator of Public Relations, Graphic Design, and Videography. This position is part-time with a possibility of becoming full-time.

The Coordinator of Public Relations, Graphic Design, and Videography is responsible for the Center’s advertising efforts and media coordination of non-Averett external events and announcements. The Coordinator is responsible for print collateral (posters, brochures, newspaper advertisements, press releases, annual reports, etc.), photography of all CCECC events, upkeep of social media accounts, and all videography of CCECC events for public relations purposes. The Coordinator is also required to work closely with Averett University’s public relations team to help promote CCECC events that involve Averett students, staff, and faculty. The Coordinator will report to the Executive Director.

Qualifications

Strong candidates will possess:

Bachelor’s degree required (preferably in the field of Communication and/or graphic design)

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, In Design, Illustrator)

Video editing skills (Premiere, Pinnacle, and/or Final Cut Pro as examples)

Photography skills

Videography skills

Strong research, organizational, communication, interpersonal, and time management skills

Excellent attention to detail, accuracy, and follow-through

The ability to work in a variety of dynamic, highly functional, settings and collaborate with a synergistic team

Ability to work effectively with others of diverse personalities, education, and cultural backgrounds

Flexibility to handle a variety of duties and projects

Ability to work independently

Primary Responsibilities

Develop public relations materials to promote the CCECC mission and vision (monthly and annual reports, conference presentations, committee presentations, etc.).

Developing public relations materials to promote CCECC events, programs, and initiatives.

Develop social media content and maintain CCECC social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Develop content for newsletters, including Coffee Break, Cougar Connection, VA Volunteerism newsletter, and DCC and PCC social media.

Develop content and organizing communications to prospective students through electronic and print materials.

Create infographics and images to be used in board and foundation reports.

Organize a public relations campaign to promote org to the Averett University, Danville Community College, and Piedmont Community College campuses.

Secondary Responsibilities

Monitor, maintain, and work with the Webmaster to update the CCECC webpage on the Averett University website.

Contact media to garner coverage on CCECC events, programs, and initiatives.

Shoot videos and take photos at all CCECC events for qualitative assessment purposes.

Help the Director of the Bonner Leadership Program recruit high-quality applicants.

Other duties as assigned.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person, via video conference, and telephonically

Must be able to work independently yet interact with others as part of a team

Visual, speech, and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including in-person and online interactions with students, faculty members, staff, members of the public/community, and media personnel; and making presentations

Most work is performed while sitting or standing with walking necessary to/from/around meetings and events

Work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 20 pounds

At times, work may require pushing/pulling (drawers, chairs), reaching, bending, twisting, or climbing (stairs)

Regularly will need to work under time pressure, work on multiple tasks simultaneously, perform tedious and exacting work, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

At times may be called upon to make frequent changes of tasks, or work an irregular work schedule/overtime

Frequently will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, scissors, stapler, and computer.Regularly will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe Creative Suite, and video editing software

Seasonally may work in situations where communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.) are present

Primary work locations vary and include an office environment, educational facilities, and both indoor and outdoor event locales

Travel will be required throughout Virginia, parts of North Carolina, and surrounding areas.Must be able to operate a motor vehicle, hold a valid driver’s license, and have a driving record clear enough to meet University authorized driver standards.

This position requires some weekend and evening work.

Submit via email PDFs of a Letter of Interest, Current Resume, 3 Professional References, and at least 3 sample designs of printed work to:

Dr. Billy Wooten, Executive Director, CCECC

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: cgdprsearch@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.