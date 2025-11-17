Posted on November 17th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Under the administrative area of Student Life, the Coordinator of Health Services serves as a health care professional, educator, and administrator who provides leadership for the University’s Health Services Office. This position offers institutional support through assessment, consultation, crisis intervention, and other health-related programs as needed.

The Coordinator promotes the overall well-being of the Averett University community and delivers direct, frontline health care and assessments to students within the scope of their nursing license. When appropriate, the Coordinator also assists students in connecting with local medical and wellness resources. Working collaboratively with the Counseling Center, Spiritual Life, and the Dean of Students’ staff, the Coordinator helps develop, implement, and evaluate health promotion programs and activities on a variety of health and wellness topics.This role provides an excellent opportunity for an experienced Registered Nurse who is passionate about student health, wellness education, and community engagement. The ideal candidate will demonstrate strong clinical skills, the ability to educate students on health issues, and a high level of attention to detail in managing healthcare, reporting, and administrative responsibilities.

As part of the Student Life team, the Coordinator of Health Services contributes to the University’s mission of supporting student success and preparing students to thrive both during their college experience and beyond.

Health Services at Averett University is a source of confidential health care and information for all students, faculty, and staff.

Job Tasks and Responsibilities

May include any and/or all of the following:

Triage and evaluate students of diverse backgrounds who present to Health Services; deliver appropriate, high-quality health care treatment and prevention services consistent with nursing Scope of Practice regulations and ACHA standards; and make referrals to off-campus resources as appropriate.

Maintain positive working relationship with collaborating physician affiliated with the University clinic,

Identify, monitor, and inform the community about health challenges and threats.

Recommend practice policy positions regarding administrative and legislative matters.

Interpret, implement, and monitor compliance with state and federal laws and regulations related to health care delivery, including, immunization requirements, reporting of epidemics/contagious diseases, and other public health matters.

Develop and maintain relationships with other University departments, federal, state, and community health agencies, and other health related resources.

Develop, implement, and evaluate health maintenance and health promotion activities on campus.

Develop and facilitate health programs, initiatives, and workshops for students, faculty, and staff as time allows.

In partnership with the University’s senior leadership team, aid in campus emergency preparedness and response, including management of and effective communication about public health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; assist with crisis intervention when necessary.

Directs operations for the office; responsible for planning, budget, and assessment of activities.

Participate in coalitions, committees, and task forces that further the mission and objectives of Health and Services, Student Life, and the University.

Serve as a consultant and resource for faculty, staff, and others on health-related issues.

Represent Averett University to the Virginia Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control, and other external agencies.

Ensure confidentiality of information and compliance with FERPA and HIPAA

Maintain mandated health and immunization records, and related required reports, and insurance information.

Provide or arrange for staff training on AED and NARCAN.

Maintain professional affiliations and enhance professional growth and development to keep current in the latest trends in practice administration.

Performs other job-related duties as required.

Required Qualifications:

Current certification as a Registered Nurse (RN) with education appropriate to ensure licensure in Virginia. VA license must be active by the start of employment.

Minimum of five years of recent experience as a health care provider, with strong leadership experience.

Strong oral and written communication skills, organizational skills, and attention to detail, particularly with regard to record keeping and correspondence

Sound judgment and the ability to work independently

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with colleagues.

Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences.

Solid understanding of HIPAA, FERPA, the Clery Act, and Title IX and sexual assault federal regulations are also expected of the director, along with a strong knowledge of holistic preventative health principles.

Proficiency with technology applicable to the functions of the position

Considerable knowledge of professional ethics and the ability to apply to current work.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in an education setting.

Demonstrated experience in health education and health promotion activities

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software

Occasionally may work in situations with communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.);

Work locations include an office environment, and campus buildings

This is a full-time, nine month benefits eligible position. Willing to discuss part-time options as well but requires Monday – Friday availability. Clinic open mid-August to mid-May.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: [email protected]

