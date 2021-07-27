Posted on July 27th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Director of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, the Coordinator of Institutional Research and Effectiveness supports the Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness (OIRE) in all related business and operational functions in maintaining an effective and confidential work environment. The Coordinator assumes the lead role in collection, organization, and maintenance of institutional and other data, and information, used in various reports, publications, and surveys. Strategic planning is an important element of institutional effectiveness and, thus, the Coordinator will assist the Director with coordination, logistics, and materials associated with strategic planning. The Coordinator works with the Director to ensure reporting compliance.

Qualifications

Bachelor degree in an area related to statistics, quality management, or educational research

Personal computer knowledge must include the ability to prepare documents, reports, spreadsheets, using a variety of PC programs; Experience in MS Word, Excel, and Access; preferred: experience in relational databases; exposure to statistical software (SPSS, SAS)

Quantitative and statistical analysis skills, communication skills, collaborative interpersonal skills, attention to detail and accuracy of work

Demonstrated skills in writing and reporting with accuracy, clarity, and coherence

High ethical standards and ability to maintain confidentiality

Ability to interpret and articulate University policies, procedures, and mission, and compliance regulations

Primary Responsibilities

Serve as a liaison with all academic, administrative, and support services units

Assist in monitoring accreditation and compliance reporting and timelines

Compile and report data for various purposes, such as government compliance reporting, regulatory reporting, accreditation support, external ranking surveys, guidebook surveys, internal management requests, external data requests, and Averett publications.

Manage the data request system and respond to all ad hoc data requests

Assist in dissemination of data to internal and external stakeholders

Assist in the preparation and review of accreditation reports and requirements

Maintain production calendar for the Office

Manage the Director’s calendar and oversee incoming and outgoing correspondence

Maintain and enhance electronic filing systems and all Office record keeping

Facilitate scheduling of meetings, and preparation of meeting agenda and minutes

Assist with Strategic Planning and assessment activities

Secondary Responsibilities

Coordinate planning for program outcome assessment plans

Coordinate development of institutional effectiveness publications

Assist in monitoring data quality that populates the reporting environment

Assist in planning for professional development events and External Reviews

Assist in budgetary processes, including preparation of purchase requisition, tracking of expenditures, and processing of invoices

Other duties as Assigned

Travel and ADA-related requirements

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided)

Position requires a significant amount of time working on the computer

The employee may occasionally be required to move items weighing up to 25 pounds

The employee may occasionally work extended hours or weekends

Some travel may be required within the Danville area, and for professional development or training opportunities

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Email address: ir-ie@averett.edu, ATTN: Coordinator of IR/E Selection Committee

Please note: