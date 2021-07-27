Reporting to the Director of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, the Coordinator of Institutional Research and Effectiveness supports the Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness (OIRE) in all related business and operational functions in maintaining an effective and confidential work environment. The Coordinator assumes the lead role in collection, organization, and maintenance of institutional and other data, and information, used in various reports, publications, and surveys. Strategic planning is an important element of institutional effectiveness and, thus, the Coordinator will assist the Director with coordination, logistics, and materials associated with strategic planning. The Coordinator works with the Director to ensure reporting compliance.
Qualifications
- Bachelor degree in an area related to statistics, quality management, or educational research
- Personal computer knowledge must include the ability to prepare documents, reports, spreadsheets, using a variety of PC programs; Experience in MS Word, Excel, and Access; preferred: experience in relational databases; exposure to statistical software (SPSS, SAS)
- Quantitative and statistical analysis skills, communication skills, collaborative interpersonal skills, attention to detail and accuracy of work
- Demonstrated skills in writing and reporting with accuracy, clarity, and coherence
- High ethical standards and ability to maintain confidentiality
- Ability to interpret and articulate University policies, procedures, and mission, and compliance regulations
Primary Responsibilities
- Serve as a liaison with all academic, administrative, and support services units
- Assist in monitoring accreditation and compliance reporting and timelines
- Compile and report data for various purposes, such as government compliance reporting, regulatory reporting, accreditation support, external ranking surveys, guidebook surveys, internal management requests, external data requests, and Averett publications.
- Manage the data request system and respond to all ad hoc data requests
- Assist in dissemination of data to internal and external stakeholders
- Assist in the preparation and review of accreditation reports and requirements
- Maintain production calendar for the Office
- Manage the Director’s calendar and oversee incoming and outgoing correspondence
- Maintain and enhance electronic filing systems and all Office record keeping
- Facilitate scheduling of meetings, and preparation of meeting agenda and minutes
- Assist with Strategic Planning and assessment activities
Secondary Responsibilities
- Coordinate planning for program outcome assessment plans
- Coordinate development of institutional effectiveness publications
- Assist in monitoring data quality that populates the reporting environment
- Assist in planning for professional development events and External Reviews
- Assist in budgetary processes, including preparation of purchase requisition, tracking of expenditures, and processing of invoices
- Other duties as Assigned
Travel and ADA-related requirements
- Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided)
- Position requires a significant amount of time working on the computer
- The employee may occasionally be required to move items weighing up to 25 pounds
- The employee may occasionally work extended hours or weekends
- Some travel may be required within the Danville area, and for professional development or training opportunities
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Email address: ir-ie@averett.edu, ATTN: Coordinator of IR/E Selection Committee
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.