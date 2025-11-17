Coordinator of Student Involvement

Posted on November 17th, 2025 by Travis Dix

The Department of Student Involvement provides student-centered activities, educational experiences, and leadership development opportunities that engage students through meaningful campus involvement. In addition, creating transformative co-curricular experiences that enhance student life, celebrate diversity, promote self-exploration, and broaden understanding of social responsibility culturalism.

Under the supervision of the Dean of Students (DOS), this position manages all aspects of student involvement, including but not limited to campus activities, student organizations, and intramural activities. The Coordinator must be able to develop student leaders, collaborate with the university’s organizations/departments, and be organized and professional in dealing with students. Superior leadership development planning, organization, supervision, interpersonal and scheduling skills are essential. This position requires some evening and weekend work, including attendance at student organization meetings and various events.

Job Description

The coordinator is ultimately responsible for recruiting, training and supervising all Student Involvement student staff and student leaders. In addition, the coordinator provides direct supervision, guidance, and support to a Graduate Assistant.

The coordinator will promote a sense of team and provide overall leadership to the student involvement team.

Ensure a stellar recruitment, selection, training, and ongoing development process resulting in a dedicated group of student leaders committed to Averett and student engagement, success, and retention.

Ensure a strong partnership exists with campus and community partners.

Administration

Provide overall leadership and strategic planning for managing and administering the Student Involvement program.

Actively assess student needs and priorities, and respond accordingly through quality services, programs, and procedures.

Coordinate the development and implementation of ROAR and Welcome Week/Orientation programming for incoming new and transfer students. Work with DOS to establish appropriate timelines for the ROAR dates and other major programming.

Complete additional projects assigned by the Dean of Students.

Student Programming

Oversee all student groups such as Cougars Activities Board (CAB), Student Government Association, and Student Organizations and provides general student programming:

Serve as the advisor to the Cougar Activities Board. (CAB), which is comprised of officers and has a budget allocated by the coordinator to provide academic year programming for students on campus.

Advise, counsel, guide, and coordinate student clubs and organizations in planning, advertising, resource management, and event planning.

Monitor the effectiveness of student organizations as they fulfill their mission and purpose and develop plans to foster continuous improvement and growth.

Provide on-site supervision of events and activities at night and on weekends (when needed) .

. Arrange, plan, market, and evaluate student or departmental programs.

Produce reports and evaluations for campus-wide programming and collect data from events.

Provide leadership training for student organizations during the academic year.

Develop and collaborate with other areas in the Division of Student Life on intentional health, wellness, and prevention programs/activities (i.e., Blood Drives, Take Back the Night, alcohol and drug prevention events). In addition, foster programs that emphasize wellness in mental health, lifestyle, etc.

Serve as the liaison for the YMCA and event vendors for programs.

Intramural Sports and Wellness

Support day-to-day operations of Intramural Sports, including scheduling, supervision, and evaluation

Use effective communication methods with participants. Analyze all program rules/policy revisions and disputes.

Monitor intramural space utilization, program costs, and funding needs.

Assist the GA with coordinating facility availability and scheduling all intramural events and programming efforts.

Other

Serve on appropriate university divisional or departmental committees or search committees.

Serve in a liaison relationship with members of the University faculty, staff, parents, and other departments on campus related to student involvement issues.

Collaborates with other departments in the division, as well as academics, athletics, and alumni

Manage all communication, including social media platforms.

Will serve in the on-call rotation when needed.

Requirements and Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree is required.

This is an entry-level position for individuals interested in working with college students. The ideal candidate will have one to two years of experience in event programming or demonstrate strong organizational skills.

Must have excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills; the ability to analyze complex issues and effectively plan and organize work; excellent oral and written communication skills and experience in and awareness of the sensitivity required when interacting with, supervising, and addressing the needs of a diverse community.

Demonstrate proven ability to foster collaborative relationships across campus, work well with parents/families, and contribute to creating a distinctive campus-wide program.

Must be able to multi-task in a complex, fast-paced environment and possess strong organizational, written, and oral communication skills.

Must be able to work evenings and weekends as needed.

Other duties as assigned.

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

This position requires performing the following activities and working in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing, and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

On occasion, will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printers, copiers, scanners, cameras, scissors, staplers, and computers. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Canva or Adobe PDF software, and other university software

Work locations include an office environment, outdoors, and campus buildings.

To apply send resume and 3 letters of reference to [email protected]. Please include your last name and Student Involvement in the subject line i.e: Smith Student Involvement

Please note: