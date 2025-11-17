Coordinator of Student Involvement

The Department of Student Involvement provides student-centered activities, educational experiences, and leadership development opportunities that engage students through meaningful campus involvement. In addition, creating transformative co-curricular experiences that enhance student life, celebrate diversity, promote self-exploration, and broaden understanding of social responsibility culturalism.
Under the supervision of the Dean of Students (DOS), this position manages all aspects of student involvement, including but not limited to campus activities, student organizations, and intramural activities. The Coordinator must be able to develop student leaders, collaborate with the university’s organizations/departments, and be organized and professional in dealing with students. Superior leadership development planning, organization, supervision, interpersonal and scheduling skills are essential. This position requires some evening and weekend work, including attendance at student organization meetings and various events.
Job Description
The coordinator is ultimately responsible for recruiting, training and supervising all Student Involvement student staff and student leaders. In addition, the coordinator provides direct supervision, guidance, and support to a Graduate Assistant.
- The coordinator will promote a sense of team and provide overall leadership to the student involvement team.
- Ensure a stellar recruitment, selection, training, and ongoing development process resulting in a dedicated group of student leaders committed to Averett and student engagement, success, and retention.
- Ensure a strong partnership exists with campus and community partners.
Administration
- Provide overall leadership and strategic planning for managing and administering the Student Involvement program.
- Actively assess student needs and priorities, and respond accordingly through quality services, programs, and procedures.
- Coordinate the development and implementation of ROAR and Welcome Week/Orientation programming for incoming new and transfer students. Work with DOS to establish appropriate timelines for the ROAR dates and other major programming.
- Complete additional projects assigned by the Dean of Students.
Student Programming
Oversee all student groups such as Cougars Activities Board (CAB), Student Government Association, and Student Organizations and provides general student programming:
- Serve as the advisor to the Cougar Activities Board. (CAB), which is comprised of officers and has a budget allocated by the coordinator to provide academic year programming for students on campus.
- Advise, counsel, guide, and coordinate student clubs and organizations in planning, advertising, resource management, and event planning.
- Monitor the effectiveness of student organizations as they fulfill their mission and purpose and develop plans to foster continuous improvement and growth.
- Provide on-site supervision of events and activities at night and on weekends (when needed).
- Arrange, plan, market, and evaluate student or departmental programs.
- Produce reports and evaluations for campus-wide programming and collect data from events.
- Provide leadership training for student organizations during the academic year.
- Develop and collaborate with other areas in the Division of Student Life on intentional health, wellness, and prevention programs/activities (i.e., Blood Drives, Take Back the Night, alcohol and drug prevention events). In addition, foster programs that emphasize wellness in mental health, lifestyle, etc.
- Serve as the liaison for the YMCA and event vendors for programs.
Intramural Sports and Wellness
- Support day-to-day operations of Intramural Sports, including scheduling, supervision, and evaluation
- Use effective communication methods with participants. Analyze all program rules/policy revisions and disputes.
- Monitor intramural space utilization, program costs, and funding needs.
- Assist the GA with coordinating facility availability and scheduling all intramural events and programming efforts.
Other
- Serve on appropriate university divisional or departmental committees or search committees.
- Serve in a liaison relationship with members of the University faculty, staff, parents, and other departments on campus related to student involvement issues.
- Collaborates with other departments in the division, as well as academics, athletics, and alumni
- Manage all communication, including social media platforms.
- Will serve in the on-call rotation when needed.
Requirements and Qualifications
- A bachelor’s degree is required.
- This is an entry-level position for individuals interested in working with college students. The ideal candidate will have one to two years of experience in event programming or demonstrate strong organizational skills.
- Must have excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills; the ability to analyze complex issues and effectively plan and organize work; excellent oral and written communication skills and experience in and awareness of the sensitivity required when interacting with, supervising, and addressing the needs of a diverse community.
- Demonstrate proven ability to foster collaborative relationships across campus, work well with parents/families, and contribute to creating a distinctive campus-wide program.
- Must be able to multi-task in a complex, fast-paced environment and possess strong organizational, written, and oral communication skills.
- Must be able to work evenings and weekends as needed.
- Other duties as assigned.
Travel and ADA-related Requirements
Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:
This position requires performing the following activities and working in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.
- Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically
- Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team
- Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees
- Work is performed while sitting, standing, and walking.
- Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events
- Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment
- On occasion, will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks
- Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printers, copiers, scanners, cameras, scissors, staplers, and computers. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Canva or Adobe PDF software, and other university software
- Work locations include an office environment, outdoors, and campus buildings.
To apply send resume and 3 letters of reference to [email protected]. Please include your last name and Student Involvement in the subject line i.e: Smith Student Involvement
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/clery.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.