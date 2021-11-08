Counselor, Part-Time

Under administrative direction of the Director of Counseling Services this position provides psychological services including but not limited to: clinical assessments, consultation, treatment planning, crisis intervention, and outpatient counseling to students.
Qualifications
- Master’s degree in Human Services, Psychology, Counseling, or Social Work
- Licensed as a LPC or LCSW in the state of Virginia with clinical experience working in a community and/or college/university counseling setting or must be approved and registered with the appropriate board for licensure supervision as an LPC or LCSW.
- At least 2 years of clinical experience in providing brief intervention, mental health crisis assessments, individual and group therapy.
- Knowledge of counseling theory and techniques.
- Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with colleagues.
- Must possess skills necessary to establish and maintain therapeutic relationships with individuals.
Primary Responsibilities
- Provides direct individual counseling services to students, crisis intervention, and consultation with other university employees.
- Conducts clinical evaluations to determine mental health and/or substance use treatment needs.
- Assists director with updates and maintains counseling center policies and procedures to maintain strict adherence to legal and ethical standards, as they relate to mental health counseling.
- Maintains individual records within electronic health record.
- Maintains confidentiality and security of protected health information (PHI) according to federal guidelines and university policies.
Secondary Responsibilities
- Assists with wellness programming.
- Performs other job-related duties as required.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, Student Engagement
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: dircounseling@averett.edu
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless you submit and are approved for a medical exemption or religious exemption.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.