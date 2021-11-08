Counselor, Part-Time

Posted on November 8th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Under administrative direction of the Director of Counseling Services this position provides psychological services including but not limited to: clinical assessments, consultation, treatment planning, crisis intervention, and outpatient counseling to students.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in Human Services, Psychology, Counseling, or Social Work

Licensed as a LPC or LCSW in the state of Virginia with clinical experience working in a community and/or college/university counseling setting or must be approved and registered with the appropriate board for licensure supervision as an LPC or LCSW.

At least 2 years of clinical experience in providing brief intervention, mental health crisis assessments, individual and group therapy.

Knowledge of counseling theory and techniques.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with colleagues.

Must possess skills necessary to establish and maintain therapeutic relationships with individuals.

Primary Responsibilities

Provides direct individual counseling services to students, crisis intervention, and consultation with other university employees.

Conducts clinical evaluations to determine mental health and/or substance use treatment needs.

Assists director with updates and maintains counseling center policies and procedures to maintain strict adherence to legal and ethical standards, as they relate to mental health counseling.

Maintains individual records within electronic health record.

Maintains confidentiality and security of protected health information (PHI) according to federal guidelines and university policies.

Secondary Responsibilities

Assists with wellness programming.

Performs other job-related duties as required.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Student Engagement

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: dircounseling@averett.edu

Please note: