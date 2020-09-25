COVID-19 Case Manager 2 (CCM2)

Posted on September 25th, 2020 by Travis Dix

Status: Full time, Twelve (12) month Temporary Position

Under the supervision and direction from the COVID19 Case Manager, this position would assist in the management and tracking of reports and interventions centered on employee and student illnesses related to COVID-19. This individual would also track attendance patterns for initial contact tracing and offers targeted intervention support. The CCM2 would work collaboratively with all offices in order to work through processes and protocol related to COVID-19.

JOB TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES



Serve as the case manager for student illnesses related to COVID-19, including collecting, processing, and delegating cases as they come into the reporting system

Serve as the case manager for all student illness concerns and daily check-ins, including monitoring the Advocate reporting, LiveSafe reporting, and any other forms of reporting for COVID-19 and other illnesses

Create a database for all student illness concerns and update each case as it move through the process (e.g. test results, doctor/hospital visits, quarantine, isolation)

Communicate regularly with all need-to-know parties about the status of Student Illness, including professors, coaches, human resources, etc.

Track attendance concerns and locate patterns to use for contract tracing or targeted intervention

Maintain expediency of cases by monitoring progress and alerting proper personnel when cases are in need of attention

Run reports as needed for data collection, interoffice communication, and data reporting and analyzation

Work closely with health professional partners and the VDH

Supply and upload information between various systems, as necessary

Communicate and collaborate consistently with each department.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES AND PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS

Proficiency in Excel

Proficiency in case management software

Knowledge of college student development (theory and practice)

Basic knowledge of insurance and available medical resources

Proven commitment to providing leadership in enhancing an atmosphere of diversity and inclusion

Interpersonal/human relations skills

Written and verbal communication skills

High level of organizational skills

Ability to maintain confidential information

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to work flexible schedule

Ability to operate a personal computer and various software programs

Resiliency under pressure, de-escalation intervention skills

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

A Bachelor’s degree in higher education administration, student personnel, counseling, business, or a related field or equivalent combination of education and experience required.

Two years of experience with data collection and student intervention preferred.

Exceptional communication and organizational skills required.

The ability to work collaboratively with students, parents, faculty, staff and administrators is needed to do the job successfully.

A valid driver’s license is required for this position.

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items with or without assistance, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software

Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions may be exposed to mechanical hazards, chemical hazards, or electrical hazards

Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally

Work locations include an office environment

Submit letter of interest and current resume, and three professional references to:

Selection Committee, c/o Lynsey Corriher, Sr. COVID-19 Case Manager

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: CCM@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.