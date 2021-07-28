The CRM Administrator and Communications Liaison, is part of Integrated Marketing Strategies team within Enrollment Management. The essential functions of this position include serving as the CRM system administrator using data to influence strategies and support strategies within Averett’s systems as well as serving as intermediary with external vendors. This role provides vision, direction, and execution of support initiatives to increase enrollment through marketing, recruiting, and reenrolling students at the University. This position functions as a strong collegial team player within Integrated Marketing Strategies team and is able to collaborate with Admissions, Averett Online, Financial Aid and various University partners. The CRM Administrator and Communications Liaison is expected to develop data-informed plans to recruit students and support enrollment growth as well as monitor data using the University’s technology, and assess the efficacy of processes within these systems. The CRM Administrator and Communications Liaison will be a communicator, a collaborator, and an innovator in the field of retention and student support services across the University.
Qualifications
- Attention to details, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines
- Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential
- Excellent communication skills; both oral and written
- Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications appropriately
- Valid Driver’s License required
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)
- Highly motivated, self-starter and a problem solver
- Ability to prioritize and work in an environment with shifting priorities
- Sound judgment and the ability to work independently
- Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences
- Maintain confidentiality of information, data, and records with an understanding of FERPA
Primary Responsibilities
- Daily administration and support of the CRM platform including but not limited to managing user setup, profiles and roles, customization of objects, fields, record types, page layouts, etc.
- Administer security roles, build workflows, write rules, build reports and dashboards
- Extensive knowledge of the CRM System, and how to onboard the system for recruitment and admission, as well as other enrollment management offices
- Strong knowledge of the most current Student Information System and how to utilize both to transition student information from the SIS to update student profiles in the CRM platform and vice versa
- Purchase and process name buys into the CRM (formatting, cleanup, testing, resolving skip problems, maintaining list integrity)
- Create, process, and maintain various forms utilized in the CRM for Marketing and Communications
- Develop and deploy CRM drip campaigns, auto-deployment communications, step-logic communications, and other communication campaigns as needed to targeted audiences
- Research new products and features
- Schools App
- Work in an environment that requires attention to detail, strong organizational skills, and ability to multitask
- Stay ahead of best practices and state of the art CRM developments and be an active member of the CRM community
- Create and maintain documentation on processes, policies, application configuration etc.
Budget
- Approve and monitor admissions invoices for payment
- Oversee traditional admissions budget
Enrollment Operations
- Attend participate in various events for Admissions, Student Success/Services, Financial Aid, Orientation throughout the year for greater context and understanding of the enrollment management functions.
- Hire and oversee student workers and part time employees
- Plan and assist with photoshoots
- Research new products and features
- Assist with onboarding new vendors
- Analyze processes, procedures, and functions and make recommendations for improvement
- Assist with publication proofing, print schedules, price and order promotional items related to the admissions teams activities and events
- Create, distribute, and maintain weekly reports to various departments, campus employees and outside vendors
- Ensure training and coverage mechanisms are in place for all routine daily/weekly tasks and functions
- Create processes and protocols to ensure data quality is maintained and streamline policies and requests for maximum efficiency
Secondary Responsibilities
- Attend annual conferences, periodic webinars, and other professional development opportunities
- Other duties as assigned
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: Carly Pearce
Averett Online Department, Averett University, 512 Bridge St., Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: AUOnline@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.