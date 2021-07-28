Posted on July 28th, 2021 by Matt Bell

The CRM Administrator and Communications Liaison, is part of Integrated Marketing Strategies team within Enrollment Management. The essential functions of this position include serving as the CRM system administrator using data to influence strategies and support strategies within Averett’s systems as well as serving as intermediary with external vendors. This role provides vision, direction, and execution of support initiatives to increase enrollment through marketing, recruiting, and reenrolling students at the University. This position functions as a strong collegial team player within Integrated Marketing Strategies team and is able to collaborate with Admissions, Averett Online, Financial Aid and various University partners. The CRM Administrator and Communications Liaison is expected to develop data-informed plans to recruit students and support enrollment growth as well as monitor data using the University’s technology, and assess the efficacy of processes within these systems. The CRM Administrator and Communications Liaison will be a communicator, a collaborator, and an innovator in the field of retention and student support services across the University.

Qualifications

Attention to details, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines

Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential

Excellent communication skills; both oral and written

Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications appropriately

Valid Driver’s License required

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)

Highly motivated, self-starter and a problem solver

Ability to prioritize and work in an environment with shifting priorities

Sound judgment and the ability to work independently

Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences

Maintain confidentiality of information, data, and records with an understanding of FERPA

Primary Responsibilities

Daily administration and support of the CRM platform including but not limited to managing user setup, profiles and roles, customization of objects, fields, record types, page layouts, etc.

Administer security roles, build workflows, write rules, build reports and dashboards

Extensive knowledge of the CRM System, and how to onboard the system for recruitment and admission, as well as other enrollment management offices

Strong knowledge of the most current Student Information System and how to utilize both to transition student information from the SIS to update student profiles in the CRM platform and vice versa

Purchase and process name buys into the CRM (formatting, cleanup, testing, resolving skip problems, maintaining list integrity)

Create, process, and maintain various forms utilized in the CRM for Marketing and Communications

Develop and deploy CRM drip campaigns, auto-deployment communications, step-logic communications, and other communication campaigns as needed to targeted audiences

Research new products and features

Schools App

Work in an environment that requires attention to detail, strong organizational skills, and ability to multitask

Stay ahead of best practices and state of the art CRM developments and be an active member of the CRM community

Create and maintain documentation on processes, policies, application configuration etc.

Budget

Approve and monitor admissions invoices for payment

Oversee traditional admissions budget

Enrollment Operations

Attend participate in various events for Admissions, Student Success/Services, Financial Aid, Orientation throughout the year for greater context and understanding of the enrollment management functions.

Hire and oversee student workers and part time employees

Plan and assist with photoshoots

Assist with onboarding new vendors

Analyze processes, procedures, and functions and make recommendations for improvement

Assist with publication proofing, print schedules, price and order promotional items related to the admissions teams activities and events

Create, distribute, and maintain weekly reports to various departments, campus employees and outside vendors

Ensure training and coverage mechanisms are in place for all routine daily/weekly tasks and functions

Create processes and protocols to ensure data quality is maintained and streamline policies and requests for maximum efficiency

Secondary Responsibilities

Attend annual conferences, periodic webinars, and other professional development opportunities

Other duties as assigned

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: Carly Pearce

Averett Online Department, Averett University, 512 Bridge St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: AUOnline@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.