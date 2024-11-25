Danny Miller Named Averett’s Next Director of Athletics

Posted on November 25th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

By: Drew Wilson/Assistant Director of Athletics for Communications & Administration

DANVILLE, Va. — Averett University President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks removed the interim tag and named Danny Miller ’91/’95 as the new director of athletics, the school announced Tuesday. Miller, who has been at Averett for nearly four decades, had served as the interim director of athletics since June.

“I am very excited to step into the AD role on a permanent basis,” Miller said. “I have been on Averett’s campus since 1988 and I look forward to continuing my service to my alma mater. I appreciate the confidence Dr. Franks has in my ability to lead and look forward to helping Averett thrive and excel in the classroom and in competition.”

Miller had served as deputy director of athletics and has solely focused on administrative duties after retiring from a Hall of Fame coaching career in December 2021. For 27 years as head coach, he guided the women’s volleyball program to more than 650 wins, four NCAA Tournament appearances, eight conference tournament titles and 14 regular season crowns.

“Danny Miller‘s deep roots at Averett University, spanning more than three decades as a coach, athletic administrator, instructor, alumnus and proud parent, make him uniquely equipped to lead our athletics program with seasoned, steady leadership,” Franks said. “A member of the Averett Athletics Hall of Fame and a steadfast champion for our student-athletes’ success on and off the field, Danny exemplifies the core values that define Averett. His competent leadership, vision and unwavering commitment will elevate Averett Athletics to new heights. Danny truly embodies the Averett spirit and we are lucky to have him.”

Miller, who had also served as the interim director of athletics during the 2012-13 academic year, was named the interim director of athletics in June.