Data Reporting Specialist 

Posted on September 12th, 2022 by Travis Dix

This Non-Exempt position will support the Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness (OIRE) in all related business and operational functions maintaining an effective and confidential work environment. This position will be responsible for collecting, organizing, and analyzing data relevant to the effectiveness of Averett University. This position is complex and requires interpretation of data, policies, and compliance regulations. To succeed in this position will require the skills to balance quality, accuracy, and prompt completion of products with having a departmental focus to ensure appropriate consistencies, maintain compliance, and support the University mission.

Qualifications (Required)

Excellent organizational skills, ability to regularly adhere to deadlines

Ability to work independently and collaboratively

Ability to communicate effectively with a variety of levels of staff, higher education professionals, agency personnel, and others

Ability to facilitate small data gatherings

Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel (formulas and graphs), PowerPoint, and Access

Experience in a relational database; exposure to statistical software preferred

Bachelor’s degree or higher (or expected graduation within the next 12 months) in the field of Computer Science, Information Systems, Mathematics, or Business, or in an area related to statistics, quality management, educational research

Competencies

Attention to detail

Ability to prioritize

Proofreading, revising, and editing skills

Self-motivated

Project management

High ethical standards

Ability to interpret and articulate University policies, procedures, compliance regulations, and mission

Primary Responsibilities

Extract, validate, summarize, and report data to support institutional decision-making

Extract, validate, and report data for various purposes, such as government compliance reporting, regulatory reporting, accreditation support, external ranking surveys, guidebook surveys, internal management requests, external data requests, and Averett publications

Translate quantitative data into meaningful information

Oversee use of databases that facilitate modeling and reporting to various internal and external stakeholders

Maintain the production calendar for the OIRE

Understand and assist with updating the institution’s catalog and other related tasks

Participate in activities related to the OIRE and the University’s strategic planning and assessment

Act as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) of the department, having a strong knowledge base of other departments

Serve on designated committees, taskforces, workgroups, as assigned

Perform other duties, as assigned

Secondary Responsibilities

Recommend and advocate applicable process improvements

Anticipate new challenges and develop creative solutions to address them

Work with and communicate updates to Managers to identify, prioritize, and review projects

Work Environment

This job operates in a professional office and in a campus environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment, such as computers, keyboards, computer mouse, telephones, photocopiers, projectors, and file cabinets.

Physical Requirements

Must be able to spend 95% of scheduled shift working at a desk on a computer and the remaining time standing or walking; position requires ability to reach with hands or arms, balance, and stoop; or be able to perform responsibilities with reasonable accommodations

To avoid experiencing symptoms of discomfort, minimal levels of adequate visual skills are necessary (eye-focusing ability, view small details [i.e. misplaced period], and binocular vision)

Ability to speak with clarity and have appropriate hearing capabilities, or be able to perform responsibilities with reasonable accommodations

May require occasional lifting of items weighing up to 25 pounds with accommodation

Occasional extended hours or weekends may be required

Some travel may be required within the Danville area and away for professional development or training opportunities

Submit Letter of Interest and Current Résumé/Curriculum Vitae (CV) to: ir-ie@averett.edu, ATTN: Data Reporting Specialist Selection Committee. Be prepared to provide three (3) Professional References, upon request.

