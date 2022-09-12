Data Reporting Specialist 

This Non-Exempt position will support the Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness (OIRE) in all related business and operational functions maintaining an effective and confidential work environment. This position will be responsible for collecting, organizing, and analyzing data relevant to the effectiveness of Averett University. This position is complex and requires interpretation of data, policies, and compliance regulations. To succeed in this position will require the skills to balance quality, accuracy, and prompt completion of products with having a departmental focus to ensure appropriate consistencies, maintain compliance, and support the University mission.
Qualifications (Required)
- Excellent organizational skills, ability to regularly adhere to deadlines
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively
- Ability to communicate effectively with a variety of levels of staff, higher education professionals, agency personnel, and others
- Ability to facilitate small data gatherings
- Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel (formulas and graphs), PowerPoint, and Access
- Experience in a relational database; exposure to statistical software preferred
- Bachelor’s degree or higher (or expected graduation within the next 12 months) in the field of Computer Science, Information Systems, Mathematics, or Business, or in an area related to statistics, quality management, educational research
Competencies
- Attention to detail
- Ability to prioritize
- Proofreading, revising, and editing skills
- Self-motivated
- Project management
- High ethical standards
- Ability to interpret and articulate University policies, procedures, compliance regulations, and mission
Primary Responsibilities
- Extract, validate, summarize, and report data to support institutional decision-making
- Extract, validate, and report data for various purposes, such as government compliance reporting, regulatory reporting, accreditation support, external ranking surveys, guidebook surveys, internal management requests, external data requests, and Averett publications
- Translate quantitative data into meaningful information
- Oversee use of databases that facilitate modeling and reporting to various internal and external stakeholders
- Maintain the production calendar for the OIRE
- Understand and assist with updating the institution’s catalog and other related tasks
- Participate in activities related to the OIRE and the University’s strategic planning and assessment
- Act as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) of the department, having a strong knowledge base of other departments
- Serve on designated committees, taskforces, workgroups, as assigned
- Perform other duties, as assigned
Secondary Responsibilities
- Recommend and advocate applicable process improvements
- Anticipate new challenges and develop creative solutions to address them
- Work with and communicate updates to Managers to identify, prioritize, and review projects
Work Environment
This job operates in a professional office and in a campus environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment, such as computers, keyboards, computer mouse, telephones, photocopiers, projectors, and file cabinets.
Physical Requirements
- Must be able to spend 95% of scheduled shift working at a desk on a computer and the remaining time standing or walking; position requires ability to reach with hands or arms, balance, and stoop; or be able to perform responsibilities with reasonable accommodations
- To avoid experiencing symptoms of discomfort, minimal levels of adequate visual skills are necessary (eye-focusing ability, view small details [i.e. misplaced period], and binocular vision)
- Ability to speak with clarity and have appropriate hearing capabilities, or be able to perform responsibilities with reasonable accommodations
- May require occasional lifting of items weighing up to 25 pounds with accommodation
- Occasional extended hours or weekends may be required
- Some travel may be required within the Danville area and away for professional development or training opportunities
Submit Letter of Interest and Current Résumé/Curriculum Vitae (CV) to: ir-ie@averett.edu, ATTN: Data Reporting Specialist Selection Committee. Be prepared to provide three (3) Professional References, upon request.
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.