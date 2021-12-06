Posted on December 6th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Position Description

The Dean of Student Life is an active member of the Student Engagement staff and assists in the management and promotion of the mission and vision of Averett University.

Under the direction of the Vice President of Student Engagement/Senior Student Experience Officer, the Dean provides leadership and management in the areas of, Residential Life, Student Involvement/Engagement, Orientation, Recreation and Wellness, International Student Support and Spiritual Life. Areas of supervision may vary based on applicant’s talents and experience.

The Dean works closely with facilities, campus safety and Title IX coordinator to provide a safe living and learning environment for all students.

Qualifications

Master’s in student services, psychology or other related field or equivalent experience required. Doctorate preferred.

Understanding of student development processes, best practices in the field and leadership theory and application.

Experience in supervision of employees, budget development and allocation, coordination of initiatives across organizational boundaries and in student development is necessary.

Minimum of five years of experience supervising at least one department in student affairs operation or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience working with campus safety and the higher education conduct processes.

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills and the ability to relate to diverse constituencies, problem solving skills and conflict resolution skills.

Primary Responsibilities

Ensures a high quality of student experiences through supervision of staff, as they implement initiatives within student organizations, student government, leadership programs, commuter life, and many more campus-based experiences.

Ensures cooperation between all areas of Student Life and identifies ways they can work collaboratively to achieve a seamless experience for individual students and student groups.

Oversees student conduct process, assists in investigative process and works collaboratively with CFO, Director of Facilities Management, and Campus Safety and Security staff on risk management, emergency response planning and other campus safety matters.

Collaborates with CFO, Director of Campus Operations and food service vendor to provide a quality dining experience as it relates to the full campus experience for both residential and commuter students.

Works with a variety of offices in supporting the care and success of students. Serves as an advocate for students (individually and collectively). Collaborates on delivery of student success interventions. Promotes student development via 1:1 developmental support to students using best practices throughout the student lifecycle.

Serves in critical residential life incident crisis response role, including on-call rotation. Ensures emergency on-call procedures and schedules are maintained. Serves on both the CARE team and University Emergency Response Team.

Develops and coordinates policy and programs concerning student handbook, residence halls and campus security and risk management. This includes oversight for the biennial review of drug and alcohol policies and programs.

Represents Averett to students, parents, prospective students and parents by communications, attendance at functions, and promotion of the University’s mission and vision.

Ability to interact with a diverse student population and cultivate an inclusive campus culture wherein all students feel that they matter and belong.

Provides leadership and continuous improvement initiatives based on the campus needs, assessments, institutional purposes, and budgetary considerations directed at the development of quality campus programs.

Identifies, designs, and uses data to support staff to improve student programming, services, opportunities, and outcomes and contributes to a culture of assessment and quality improvement designed to support Averett’s mission, student success and retention.

Evening and weekend work in addition to normal work schedule as necessary.

All other duties as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Venita M Mitchell, Vice President of Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer

Selection Committee, c/o Dr. Venita Mitchell, Student Life Office, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: deanofstudents@averett.edu

Review of applications will begin January 3, 2022

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19,

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.