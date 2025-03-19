Dean – School of Nursing

Posted on March 19th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Location: Averett University, Danville, Virginia, Riverview Campus

Reports to: Vice President of Academic Affairs

Position Type: Full-Time | Tenure-Track or Administrative

Averett University is seeking a dynamic and visionary leader to serve as Dean of the School of Nursing. This position assumes administrative responsibility for the strategic direction, academic excellence, faculty leadership, and operational management of the School of Nursing. The Dean will oversee curriculum development, accreditation processes, faculty recruitment, and student success initiatives while fostering relationships with healthcare partners, alumni, and the broader nursing community.

Essential Responsibilities

Strategic Leadership & Administration

Provide visionary leadership for the School of Nursing, ensuring alignment with the university’s mission, goals, and objectives.

Provide administrative academic leadership and oversight to the Associate Dean of the accelerated BSN program (ABSN)

Maintain an organizational structure that promotes excellence in education, research, and service.

Secure resources (human, physical, financial) necessary for achieving strategic goals.

Develop and implement policies, procedures, and accreditation standards in compliance with national and state regulations.

Oversee budget development and financial management for the School of Nursing.

Facilitate systematic program evaluation to ensure continuous improvement.

Prepare reports for state and federal agencies, as necessary

Responsible for the orientation/mentoring of new faculty

Travel to off-campus sites, as necessary

Conduct regular programmatic assessment including analysis of evaluation plan-related data. Make recommendations and implement changes, as needed

Academic & Faculty Development

Maintain high academic standards through curriculum oversight and continuous program assessment.

Oversee faculty recruitment, appointment, reappointment, tenure, promotion, and evaluation.

Foster faculty development, mentorship, and research engagement.

Encourage grant applications and external funding opportunities for special projects.

Support the integration of technology in education, practice, and scholarship.

Accreditation & Compliance

Ensure compliance with national and state accreditation standards.

Coordinate preparation and submission of accreditation reports and program assessments.

Maintain faculty and student recruitment efforts that align with accreditation and university goals.

Community & Professional Engagement

Serve as the primary representative of the School of Nursing to internal and external stakeholders.

Develop and maintain relationships with healthcare institutions, alumni, and professional organizations.

Engage in state, regional, and national initiatives to advance nursing education and practice.

Support faculty and student involvement in professional and civic activities that improve healthcare.

Student Success & Program Growth

Oversee student recruitment, retention, and academic advising initiatives.

Develop new programs and partnerships to enhance nursing education and career pathways.

Foster a student-centered learning environment that supports diverse and inclusive learning experiences.

Required Qualifications

Doctorate in Nursing or a related field.

Graduate degree in Nursing.

Current, unencumbered RN license in Virginia or multistate licensure privilege.

Strong leadership, administrative, and academic experience in higher education.

Documented leadership experience as an Associate Director or Assistant Director of a nursing program, preferred

Understanding of CCNE (Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education) accreditation standards, preferred

Experience with faculty development, accreditation, budgeting, and strategic planning.

Excellent verbal, written, and electronic communication skills.

Ability to work collaboratively and effectively as a team leader.

Physical Demands

Ability to move between office, classroom, and clinical settings regularly.

Manual dexterity for computer use and handling documents.

Ability to lift and carry materials up to 30 pounds.

Application Process

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o, [email protected]

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Please note: