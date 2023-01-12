Department Chair and Program Director for Computer Information Systems/Computer Science (Non-Tenure Track)

Posted on January 12th, 2023 by Travis Dix

As a key partner in the Averett Online Business Plan for growth in the online program, the Program Director forComputer Information Systems/Cyber will review and further develop the online undergraduate program in Computer Information Systems/Cyber from the existing undergraduate Computer Information Systems program with a new concentration in Cyber Security. After the program is launched, the Program director will oversee the program while also teaching in the program. The Program Director will also look for other opportunities for new programs in the computer information systems/cyber areas for the future.

As department chair for CIS/CSS, the chair will serve as the primary liaison for the department. Primary duties to include oversight of the curriculum, budgets, scheduling of classes, oversight of departmental faculty and assessment.

Program directors for Averett Online programs are appointed or hired by the vice president for academic affairs in consultation with faculty and staff related to the program. Averett Online program directors report to the department chair of the related department and have general oversight of course and program development, review and revision, on-line adjunct faculty oversight, accreditation compliance, and additional administrative responsibilities as defined by the department chair and vice president for academic affairs. Position includes faculty rank and status, but is non-tenure track.

Primary Responsibilities and Functions

Keeping abreast of subject areas, external trends, individual student needs, occupation areas and other discipline-specific information so that academic programs are current and relevant.

Working collaboratively with the director of Director of Curriculum Services for Distance Education, instructional designers, and subject matters experts (SME) to develop, revise, and review courses in accordance with best practice.

Participating in all kick-off meetings with the SME and instructional designer.

Verifying that all course materials (textbooks, technology) are the most recent edition and are readily available in the AU bookstore.

Verifying that course outcomes and course descriptions are correctly matched to official documents in the University Registrar’s Office.

Assuring that discipline-specific competencies, program outcomes, and general education outcomes (if applicable) are included and linked to course outcomes.

Reviewing the Faculty Instructional Guides once completed for accurate instructional information (e.g., competencies, correctness of all content) and providing final approval for the course.

Monitoring all on-line courses for compliance to the academic department’s standards of discussion, interaction, and feedback.

Routinely coordinating with the director of curriculum services for distance learning in scheduling and planning changes to courses and programs.

Providing oversight of all program assessment, including annual assessment of programs, 5-year program review, discipline-specific assessment requirements, and regional accreditation requirements.

Provide leadership and oversight to all matters related to Faculty effectiveness.

Collaborate with the other AU Online Program directors and the course design, marketing, student success and admissions staff in AU Online.

Secondary Responsibilities/Functions

Be an active member of the campus community by participating in campus committees and events

Assist with on campus events for perspective and enrolled students

Qualifications

Earned master’s degree in computer information systems or related field from a regionally accredited program.

An entrepreneurial and market-focused mindset for starting and growing a new programs.

Experience teaching, planning new programs, and work experience in the computer information settings is highly desired.

Significant experience with instructional technology and the use of an LMS.

Experience setting goals and proven ability to meet them

Experience working in a goal-oriented environment

Knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel computer programs are necessary.

Ability to organize and prioritize daily office functions to ensure efficiency; must be detail-oriented.

Maintaining the highest levels of professionalism and interpersonal communication skills throughout the admissions process and with all University stakeholders.

Excitement for change balanced with need for consistency of process.

Driven by curiosity.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, CIS Search, c/o

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply