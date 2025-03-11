Department Chair/Full-time Faculty Position – Computer Information Systems/Computer Science (Tenure-Track)

Posted on March 11th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Averett University invites applications for a tenure-track, Department Chair and full-time faculty position in Computer Information Systems (CIS) / Computer Science (CS). This position will provide leadership and oversight for the online and traditional department, guiding curriculum development, faculty management, and program assessment while also teaching courses in the field.

Additionally, the successful candidate will explore opportunities for new programs in computer information systems, cybersecurity, and related areas, ensuring the department remains innovative and responsive to industry needs.

Primary Responsibilities

Department Chair Responsibility

Oversee curriculum development, budgeting, class scheduling, faculty oversight, and assessment.

Keep academic programs current and relevant by staying informed on industry trends, student needs, and occupational demands.

Lead program assessment efforts, including annual reviews, five-year program reviews, discipline-specific assessments, and regional accreditation requirements.

Provide leadership and oversight of faculty effectiveness, including mentoring and professional development.

Collaborate with Averett online staff to support teams in course design, marketing, student success, and admissions.

Work with instructional designers and subject matter experts (SMEs) to develop, revise, and review courses using best practices in online and in-person learning.

Reviewing the Faculty Instructional Guides once completed for accurate instructional information (e.g., competencies, correctness of all content) and providing final approval for the course.

Monitor online course quality, ensuring engagement, discussion, and faculty feedback meet department standards.

Plan and implement new programs in emerging areas such as cybersecurity, data science, or cloud computing.

Assist with on-campus recruitment and engagement events for prospective and enrolled students.

Full-time Faculty Responsibility

Engage in teaching, scholarship, and service to the university, profession, and community.

Advise students and participate in department, university, and campus-wide committees.

Maintain office hours, work collaboratively with colleagues, and contribute to the university’s academic mission.

Support the university’s emphasis on experiential learning, including service learning, internships, and undergraduate research.

Ensure that course materials (textbooks, technology, etc.) are up to date and available.

Verify that course outcomes, descriptions, and competencies align with university standards and accreditation requirements.

Assuring that discipline-specific competencies, program outcomes, and general education outcome (if applicable) are included and linked to course outcomes.

Required Qualifications

Earned Master’s degree in Computer Information Systems, Computer Science, or a related field from a regionally accredited program.

Experience in teaching, program development, and/or industry experience in computer information systems or cybersecurity.

Strong background in instructional technology and learning management systems (LMS).

Demonstrated entrepreneurial and market-focused mindset for program development and growth.

Proven ability to set and achieve goals in a results-driven environment.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and administrative systems.

Strong organizational and interpersonal communication skills.

Commitment to professionalism, process consistency, and innovation.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with distance learning program development.

Familiarity with cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, or related disciplines.

Application Process

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o, [email protected]

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Please note: