Posted on October 27th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Since 1859, Averett University, a Carnegie Engaged University, has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs, along with five graduate programs with a number of concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional campuses throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body, and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.

Reporting to the Director of the Averett Society and Constituent Relations, the Development Associate supports the Office of Institutional Advancement in its efforts to increase annual giving support and alumni and constituent engagement activities.

Qualifications

Any combination of acceptable education and experience, which has provided the necessary knowledge and skills to fulfill the requirements of this position, may be considered. Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.

Bachelor’s degree

Understands and supports the mission of the University

High energy multi-tasker able to work in a fast paced, high-profile executive environment

Self-starter who is able to work both independently and in a team environment

Demonstrates superior customer service skills

Ability to prioritize, and work in an environment with shifting priorities

Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion

Strong attention to detail

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Proven skills in working with social media communications

Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, etc.

Higher education experience preferred

Primary Responsibilities

Annual Giving:

Works with the Director of the Averett Society and Constituent Relations (DASCR) to set goals and strategies for alumni and friends participation in the Annual Fund including increasing number of donors in the leadership giving society.

Organizes and spearheads the alumni and friends Annual Fund print and online solicitations including timing, nature of appeals, writing copy, and working with outside vendors as necessary to manage all aspects of the campaign.

Coordinates annual and leadership giving : Assists to ensure that all identified Annual Fund leadership prospects receive a personal ask at a leadership amount each fiscal year. Assist in conducting analysis and facilitating peer screenings to identify additional leadership giving prospects.

Assists to ensure that all identified Annual Fund leadership prospects receive a personal ask at a leadership amount each fiscal year. Assist in conducting analysis and facilitating peer screenings to identify additional leadership giving prospects. Manages online campaigns to increase annual supporting using written communications tools like email, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and other platforms.

Assists with Donor Relations and Stewardship. Provides timely responses to inquiries and critiques from alumni, parents, and friends. Assists in developing other “touch points” to prospects and donors besides solicitations.

Alumni Relations:

Coordinates with the Director of Alumni Relations in identifying regional engagement activities to ultimately increase annual giving. This includes assistance in regional events, emails, social media posts and other communications.

Assists with volunteer management. Assists in identifying, recruiting, training, retaining, motivating, and managing regional volunteers. Inspires continued engagement through cultivation and stewardship visits (in-person or virtual).

Communications:

Coordinates with the Executive Director of Marketing and Communication regarding written communications for Institutional Advancement.

Operations:

Assists with the overall operations of annual giving and alumni engagement.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Melissa Wohlstein

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: devassociate@averett.edu

Please note: