Since 1859, Averett University, a Carnegie Engaged University, has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs, along with five graduate programs with a number of concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional campuses throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body, and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.
Reporting to the Director of the Averett Society and Constituent Relations, the Development Associate supports the Office of Institutional Advancement in its efforts to increase annual giving support and alumni and constituent engagement activities.
Qualifications
Any combination of acceptable education and experience, which has provided the necessary knowledge and skills to fulfill the requirements of this position, may be considered. Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.
- Bachelor’s degree
- Understands and supports the mission of the University
- High energy multi-tasker able to work in a fast paced, high-profile executive environment
- Self-starter who is able to work both independently and in a team environment
- Demonstrates superior customer service skills
- Ability to prioritize, and work in an environment with shifting priorities
- Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion
- Strong attention to detail
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Proven skills in working with social media communications
- Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, etc.
- Higher education experience preferred
Primary Responsibilities
Annual Giving:
- Works with the Director of the Averett Society and Constituent Relations (DASCR) to set goals and strategies for alumni and friends participation in the Annual Fund including increasing number of donors in the leadership giving society.
- Organizes and spearheads the alumni and friends Annual Fund print and online solicitations including timing, nature of appeals, writing copy, and working with outside vendors as necessary to manage all aspects of the campaign.
- Coordinates annual and leadership giving: Assists to ensure that all identified Annual Fund leadership prospects receive a personal ask at a leadership amount each fiscal year. Assist in conducting analysis and facilitating peer screenings to identify additional leadership giving prospects.
- Manages online campaigns to increase annual supporting using written communications tools like email, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and other platforms.
- Assists with Donor Relations and Stewardship. Provides timely responses to inquiries and critiques from alumni, parents, and friends. Assists in developing other “touch points” to prospects and donors besides solicitations.
Alumni Relations:
- Coordinates with the Director of Alumni Relations in identifying regional engagement activities to ultimately increase annual giving. This includes assistance in regional events, emails, social media posts and other communications.
- Assists with volunteer management. Assists in identifying, recruiting, training, retaining, motivating, and managing regional volunteers. Inspires continued engagement through cultivation and stewardship visits (in-person or virtual).
Communications:
- Coordinates with the Executive Director of Marketing and Communication regarding written communications for Institutional Advancement.
Operations:
- Assists with the overall operations of annual giving and alumni engagement.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Melissa Wohlstein
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: devassociate@averett.edu
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless you submit and are approved for a medical exemption or religious exemption.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.