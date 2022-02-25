Posted on February 25th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Vice President of Philanthropy, the Director/Associate Director of Alumni and Constituent Relations (Director/Associate) is responsible for the management of Averett’s alumni/constituent engagement efforts in order to cultivate more purposeful, meaningful, and impactful relations with its alumni and friends. This position oversees the creation and oversight of events that seek to cultivate and engage our alumni and friends including but not limited to Homecoming, reunions, Founders’ Day, regional events, student engagement events, and virtual alumni events. The Director/Associate will be responsible for personal visits to assist in building engagement and fundraising efforts with constituents.

The Director/Associate works collaboratively with their teammates and volunteers on the implementation and management of alumni and other constituent programs consistent with the university’s strategic mission.

Qualifications

Master’s degree is preferred, minimum of a bachelor’s degree is required.

Minimum of three to five years relevant relationship/volunteer management and event planning experience, within higher education preferred; track record of successful revenue generating engagement activities.

Proven record of leadership and accomplishment in the field of alumni relations, customer services, and event creation, planning, and management.

Proven record of being a self-starter, who is proactive, and goal oriented with the ability to work autonomously, take initiative, and make decisions.

Knowledge in alumni and constituent relations in an academic or related setting.

Knowledge of advancement programs, event planning, and Class Reunion giving.

Superior, detail-oriented and well-developed oral, non-oral, written communications and presentations, as well as interpersonal, organizational, and project management skills.

Working knowledge of alumni and donor database systems; Raiser’s Edge software preferred.

Proven supervisory and team leadership experience.

Availability for periodic evening and weekend work is required.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Duties

Provide thoughtful leadership and high-level support to the Vice President of Philanthropy and the Institutional Advancement team in formulating a strong action plan for cultivation, impactful, and meaningful engagement activities of alumni, donors and prospects.

Manage the Alumni Association Board’s Program Committee and other sub-committees as needed.

Partner and collaborate with the annual giving director, student success, and athletics to identify affinity-based groups.

Manage and promote the alumni online community; responsible for content and management of social media alumni communications: alumni web board, alumni web pages, social media pages, as well as corporate partners such at MetLife and Farmers Insurance.

Responsible for face-to-face contacts with alumni, volunteers, and prospects.

Identifies, cultivates, and involves potential volunteer leaders for alumni and friend engagement opportunities and activities.

Recommends and assists appropriate colleagues in a communications program with alumni and friends designed to maintain positive relations, encourage participation in programs and activities, and interpret the educational objectives, philosophy, and goals of the University.

Identifies geographical areas where there are concentrations of alumni and friends and creates programs and activities that seek to engage these constituencies in active support of the University.

Proven ability to analyze, plan, and meet deadlines.

Ability to travel extensively by both car and plane, often outside the University’s normal business hours.

Maintain and update computer records of contacts with alumni and friends.

Fulfills other duties as assigned by the Vice President of Philanthropy.

Work Schedule:

This is a salaried, exempt, professional level position—hours are varied.

Demands of the Position

Extensive Travel Required

This position requires all of the following to be performed, with or without reasonable accommodations:

Use of computer and various software (word processing, spreadsheet, web-based) as well as other common office equipment such as telephone, copier, fax, printer, etc.

Comparing, synthesizing, computer, compiling, copying, and analyzing information

Speaking, hearing, and visual acuity is necessary

Physical activity will include grasping, reaching, keyboarding, and the ability to move items up to 25 pounds with assistance, such as a box of printer paper or office supplies.

Submit letter of interest in and qualifications for the position, current resume, and three professional references to: alumnidirector@averett.edu

Selection Committee, c/o Melissa Wohlstein, Vice President of Philanthropy c/o Averett University

420 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

No phone calls please.

Review of candidates will begin immediately; applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Please Note: