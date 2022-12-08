Director Enrollment Services

Posted on December 8th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Under the direction of Vice President of Enrollment Management, the Director for Enrollment Services will manage the daily operations of the Enrollment Services Offices to support the Campus Operations enabling student success andretention by ensuring the professional, efficient, and compliant counseling of students and the processing of said student records. The Director for Enrollment Services will manage the supervision of registration processes, resulting billing & financial aid processes, and counseling of students and families, ensuring student centered service inmeeting the needs of traditional, non-traditional, adult and minority student populations. The Director for EnrollmentServices is keenly aware that every student and family interaction is critical to student success.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree preferred. Minimum of three to five-year experience with financial aid/bursar (registrar a plus) with at least three years in a managerial capacity.

Driver’s license and the ability to travel between campuses is required, along with local, regional, and national travel may berequired.

Must be proficient with the internet, Office 365, and familiar with multiple Department of Education software products and comfortable learning University SIS systems.

Broad knowledge of financial aid specific and related regulations (federal and state) required.

Demonstrated leadership, interpersonal, written, and oral communication, problem-solving, organizational, and presentation skills.

Demonstrated evidence of detail-orientation, customer service orientation, and ability to work independently, ability to manage great levels of responsibility required.

Bi-lingual (Spanish) a plus.

Ability to be flexible, working weekends and evenings during peak periods as required.

Prior experience with publications and data research desirable.

Employment is contingent upon a satisfactory background check. Candidates for hire will be required to sign a waiver authorizing the background check.

Primary Responsibilities

Manage the daily workflow of the Enrollment Services staff; assist in the coordination and management of projects and assignments from the VP of Enrollment; coordinate the management of projects between Student Financial Services and Registrar staff, in an organized and consistent manner as outlined by the Vice President.

Manage and ensure appropriate counseling of students and families, detailing the Student Financial Services processes, including but not limited to student admissions eligibility, student aid eligibility, SAP requirements, enrollment requirements, packaging policies, registration & subsequent billing processes, and R2T4 (Return to Title IV) calculations.

Serve and demonstrate knowledge as official Military Affairs officer managing university’s School Certifying Officials by making sure certification for new & returning students are properly done and submitted on time. Other responsibilities include keeping the university up to date on any Veteran’s Regulation changes as well as staying up to date with Veteran’s Education Benefits compliance pieces such as 85/15 calculations, Catalog Approvals, Program approvals, and other VA related compliance items. Assist and work alongside School Certifying Officials with counselling students and making sure files are properly organized and recorded for auditing purposes.

Demonstrate knowledge of financial aid regulations, along with registration, enrollment, disbursement, and refund (financial aid related) regulations. In coordination with the Director of Student Financial Services, must keep abreast of ever changing federal, state, and institutional regulations and policies; ensure institutional policies and procedures are updated on a regular and consistent basis; ensure supporting staff are trained as regulations are updated.

Ensure successful completion Department of Education Verification processes for those selected. Verify those with conflicting data. Make appropriate ‘professional judgments’ for those with special circumstances utilizing knowledge of detailed financial aid regulations and related experience.

Manage the daily payment processes; including, not exclusively, bookstore voucher processes; collect resulting registration payments; issue appropriate receipts; post appropriate payments; issue applicable receipts; reconcile daily receipts; process refund requests and account corrections; accept payments for special services.

In coordination with the Vice President of Enrollment, provide supervisory management of Enrollment Services & Staff members at the respective campus locations (if applicable); disseminate and ensure completion and review of weekly, outreach and processing assignments; coordinate feedback of said assignments with the Offices of Student Financial Services, the Registrar and the Vice President.

Assist with the management of and compliance for registration related processes, including but not limited to Census processes, enrollment confirmation review processes, Grading Closeout processes, transfer credit processes, degree audit processes. Additionally, ensure aid eligibility and payment compliance is adhered as related to registration compliance, including but not limited to R2T4 calculations, return of funds, disbursement eligibility, etc.

Assist the Vice President in assessing the effectiveness of the organizational structure on a regular and periodic basis to enhance productivity, maintain morale and continuously improve the student-centered delivery of services.

Recruit, hire, train, supervise and manage the performance of staff to meet division and departmental objectives. Assure adequate staffing of department. Manage all vacation, sick and personal time of the Enrollment Services staff. Ensure performance appraisals are appropriately completed and submitted in a timely fashion to the Vice President and Human Resources.

Support and assist the Director of Student Financial Services and the Registrar in ensuring that all IT systems-related processes are reviewed on regular and non-regular basis, including, but not limited to Web updates, PowerCampus, PowerFaids, Student Self Service, Systems Security Management, annual, quarterly, and nonscheduled patch updates, etc.

Secondary Responsibilities

Assist with the coordination with both the Academic Advising & Student Success teams community and student communications on both a term by term and annual basis related to Averett Central activities, ensuring successful education plans for respective students.

Participation with Registrar, Academic Advising & Student Success teams in the review and development processes of newly developing and existing degree audits, ensuring accurate advising and degree planning for students, align with federal and state aid eligibility ensuring student success.

Assist with the gathering of data (and reporting) for the accurate completion of regularly scheduled and nonscheduled federal, state, and institutional reports, including, but not limited to the following: annual FISAP report, annual HESC summary report, monthly Clearinghouse report.

Work with program chairpersons and faculty to address individual student academic concerns; support the counselors in encouraging students to connect with faculty within their respective program, exploring opportunities (internships, research projects, graduate school, etc). Ensure students are referred to University and community support services as needed.

Ensure appropriate participation and assistance with comprehensive registration, check-in, ROAR and graduation relatedprocesses, ensuring timeliness and accurate processing as related to scheduling, transcript request generation, transfer credit processes, grading follow up processes, graduation follow up processes, bulletin development, etc.

Assist the Vice President with specific reports or studies by preparing statistical analysis on a recurring and non-recurring basis as required by federal, state, and institutional agencies and entities.

Participate in the design, implementation, and coordination of various resource management projects.

Perform various tasks as assigned for Enrollment Management activities, such as: Open House, Accepted Students Days, Scholarship Events, etc.

Attend all University and departmental staff meetings and training sessions.

Perform other duties and projects as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o Venita Mitchell, Vice President of Student Engagement

Email address: [email protected]

Review of applications will begin January 16, 2023

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.