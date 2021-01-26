Posted on January 26th, 2021 by Travis Dix

The Director of Admissions (Traditional) is an integral part of Averett’s future by marketing and recruiting students to Averett to fulfill Averett’s mission of preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change.

This position has the primary responsibility for leading and directing Traditional student recruitment and admissions counseling. The Director of Admissions (Traditional) is expected to develop data-informed recruitment plans to meet quantity and quality goals, monitor the daily work of the staff using the CRM, and assess the efficacy of all recruitment practices. The director will be a communicator, a collaborator, and an innovator in the field of Traditional admissions.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required (Master’s preferred)

6 years of college/university admissions office experience

Adult student, online/regional campus admissions experience

Experience creating recruitment plans and proven ability to meet recruitment goals

Understanding of admission processes and best practices

Three or more years in a management capacity, preferably in a post-secondary school.

Experience working in a goal-oriented environment or student enrollment operation.

Familiarity with financial aid processing, CRM and SIS systems preferred.

The director of admissions, traditional, demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Thriving within a competitive sales atmosphere, setting and meeting or overachieving on goals.

Exceptional written and oral communication skills to sell or market the institution and communicate effectively with all levels of the university and external business partners.

Must be a strong leader and skillful manager possessing the change management and flexibility needed to maintain peak performance.

High degree of professionalism and confidentiality.

Strong team building skills to foster collaboration with a team and expanding university.

Excellent organizational and analytical skills as well as verbal and written communication skills

Outstanding customer service skills

Self-directed with the ability to adapt to changing needs and priorities on a daily basis.

Ability to work in a hands-on capacity at all times.

Knowledge in dealing with human resources, finance, and all other operational details described above.

Primary Responsibilities/Functions

Directs and leads overarching office supervision of the recruitment division as part of the Enrollment Management Leadership Team.

Oversees strategic enrollment and recruitment projects in the office including outreach efforts, communication development and execution, ownership of key initiatives in the CRM system, recruiting policy and procedures.

Establishes an annual roadmap with measurable outcomes and assessment methods; reports statistical and qualitative information/analysis; develops and administers an operating budget in concert with enrollment marketing team; provides for fiscal accountability and effective fund management to ensure the effective utilization of funds for priority operations; and prepares and presents operating and summary reports, assessments and audit reports.

Directs and leads the admissions/recruitment division including hiring, training, coaching, and providing professional development direction for Traditional admissions staff. Lead the staff in admission standards and practices.

Secondary functions

Represents the university to large audiences with informal and creative presentations to encourage enrollment.

Works with faculty and traditional staff throughout the university regarding admission policy/standards, troubleshooting, general communication and reporting to ensure a smooth process for all applicants.

Performs data searches and generates reports in databases so that data-driven decisions can be made regarding recruitment.

Recruits students to Averett’s Traditional programs. This function includes visiting venues where prospective students are located. Evaluate admission applicants to the university and make appropriate representation for admission; i.e., calculating GPAs, reviewing application materials, following up on applications and providing accurate information to the student as well as positive interactions on multiple media sources, are essential to this position.

Other duties as assigned.

Travel and ADA requirements

Position will be in a University Campus setting and will require sitting, standing, and walking.

Will require sitting for long periods of time.

At times, may require availability to work evenings and weekends

May require prolonged periods of utilizing a telephone, and looking at a computer screen

May require long hours to provide support to campus student admissions teams.

Local travel to University Administration, Meetings, Conference and other local campuses may be required.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Office of Admissions, Traditional

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: DirAdmTrad@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.