Director of Career Development

Posted on May 2nd, 2023 by Travis Dix

Reports to: Dean of Engaged Learning and Executive Director of the Center for Community Engagement & Career Competitiveness (CCECC)

The Director of Career Competitiveness provides leadership and direction for comprehensive career planning to all Averett University students (traditional and AU On-line) and alumni. The Director supervises Averett’s internship program and other workplace experiences, and encourages career exploration and self-assessment by providing support, resources, counseling, and networking opportunities. This position requires the ability to be highly organized, work independently, take initiative, maintain confidentiality, provide excellent customer service, and possess excellent writing skills.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree preferred

3-5 years’ experience leading student career development and development initiatives, including advising/leading students in internships and other workplace experiences and developing community partnerships

Ability to articulate an understanding of the higher education landscape and the trends related to career competitiveness in higher education

Knowledge of current issues and best practices in career development

Understanding of the university’s mission, goals and strategic priorities

Strong interpersonal and communications skills, including tact and diplomacy, as well as organizational and planning skills, with attention to detail and follow through

Excellent counseling and student supervision skills

Strong relationship-building, networking and leadership skills

Effective oral and written communication skills

Primary Responsibilities/Functions

Serve as the point of contact for the university’s career development initiatives; work with students, faculty and community partners to develop career opportunities that are aligned with degree studies.

Manage the collection of data and data analysis of results relevant to the career planning and placement of students and alumni. Administer the NACE First Destinations survey to students at the time of graduation. Provide annual career outcomes data to the Office of Institutional Research for reporting to various third party reporting sites.

Work closely with faculty to supervise placements and provide thorough assessment of student experiences.

Create new partnerships and articulation agreements with businesses, organizations, and community partners that reflect a variety of career fields.

Track credit-bearing and non-credit bearing workplace experiences including: internships, field study, etc.

Counsel students on an individual and departmental basis concerning career planning and preparedness. Identify students’ needs regarding career planning, employment, and graduate school and adapt services to meet those needs. Provide students with career assessment services to evaluate interests, strengths, and preferences.

Manage the Bridge-Out program for graduating Averett students.

Continue the CCECC’s partnership with the Office of Financial Aid to oversee Averett’s work-study program placements and assessments (Averett Corps) and manage FWS positions within Handshake to ensure positions include learning objectives, NACE competencies, and positions that align with career goals.

Create, manage, and provide career development content for Averett 110 (IDS 110) freshman seminar course.

Manage the Focus2Career career assessment program and work with 1 st year student advisors to encourage students to complete their individual career plan utilizing the system

year student advisors to encourage students to complete their individual career plan utilizing the system Manage the Handshake career platform to share career competitiveness opportunities among students, alumni and employers. Deliver workshops designed to teach students and faculty how to best utilize the platform.

Manage and coordinate the University’s career and graduate school fairs. Collaborate with various academic departments to provide targeted fairs as needed.

Create, manage and deliver an annual calendar of dynamic workshops and events that develop students as young professionals and provide opportunities for students to network with community leaders. Work with university stakeholders (Alumni Relations, Student Life, faculty, etc.) to develop workshops and events.

Understand the labor market, occupational trends and career theories, models and techniques

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and 3 Professional References to:

Dr. Billy Wooten, Dean of Engaged Learning; Executive Director of the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness

Averett University

Email address: [email protected]

Review of candidates will start May 7th and remain open until filled. Preferred start date is July 1st, 2023.

Please note: