Director of Counseling Services

Posted on June 3rd, 2020 by Travis Dix

Under administrative direction from the Dean of Students, this educator and administrator provides visionary leadership and direction for the university’s Counseling Center; provides institutional leadership with psychological services, assessment, consultation, crisis intervention, and other programs and services.

Job Tasks and Responsibilities



Directs operations for the center; responsible for planning, budget, and assessment of center activities. Responsible for the provision of counseling, which includes personal, vocational, and group counseling, and crisis intervention. Provides direct counseling services to students, crisis intervention, and consultation with other university employees. Provides clinical supervision of professional staff and practicum students for mental health services and campus crisis intervention. Updates and maintains counseling center policies and procedures to maintain strict adherence to legal and ethical standards, as they relate to mental health counseling. Serves on university committees and task forces, such as the CARE Team and the Threat Assessment Team Behavioral Assessment Team Establishes, builds, and maintains professional associations and relationships with internal and external constituencies. Performs other job-related duties as required.

Required Qualifications:

Advanced degree in counseling, psychology, clinical social work or related field. Licensed in mental health related discipline in the state of Virginia (i.e. LPC or LCSW). Experience supervising other staff and/or programs. Experience in brief intervention, mental health crisis assessment, and group therapy. Working knowledge of counseling theory and techniques.Ability to appropriately assess and intervene in crisis situations. Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with colleagues. Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences. Considerable knowledge of professional ethics and the ability to apply to current work. Strong interpersonal and communication skills. Self-motivated with demonstrated understanding of the developmental issues of college students.

Perfered Qualifications:

Prior professional clinical experience of 3-5 years post-licensure working in a community and/or college/university counseling setting. Demonstrated ability to provide outreach, prevention, consultation and seminar presentations. Prior experience providing clinical supervision to interns, graduate students, and/or other clinical staff. Approved by the Virginia Board of Counseling as a Clinical Supervisor.

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software

Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions may be exposed to mechanical hazards, chemical hazards, or electrical hazards

Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally

Work locations include an office environment, outdoors and campus buildings

Submit letter of interest and current resume, and three professional references to:

Lesley Villarose, Dean of Students

Averett University

420 West Main Street,

Danville, Virginia 24541

EMAIL: dircouns@averett.edu

Please note: