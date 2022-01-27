Posted on January 27th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Director of eSports/Head Coach for Averett’s eSports Teams.

The Director will be responsible for all aspects of this Division III program including, but not limited to, day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; sponsorships; donor, alumni, and community relations. Will work to build the esports program on multiple fronts, academic, varsity, club and production.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience is required. Two years coaching experience at the intercollegiate/professional level is preferred. Strong management skills, recruiting experience, computer/technology skills, and strong oral and written communication skills are essential as well as knowledge and commitment to following NCAA, Conference, and University rules and regulations.

The position will remain open until filled with the intent to hire as soon as possible.

Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to esportsearch@averett.edu.

Please note: