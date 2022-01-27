Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Director of eSports/Head Coach for Averett’s eSports Teams.
The Director will be responsible for all aspects of this Division III program including, but not limited to, day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; sponsorships; donor, alumni, and community relations. Will work to build the esports program on multiple fronts, academic, varsity, club and production.
The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience is required. Two years coaching experience at the intercollegiate/professional level is preferred. Strong management skills, recruiting experience, computer/technology skills, and strong oral and written communication skills are essential as well as knowledge and commitment to following NCAA, Conference, and University rules and regulations.
The position will remain open until filled with the intent to hire as soon as possible.
Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to esportsearch@averett.edu.
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.
- For additional information and ADA requirements concerning this position, go to https://www.averett.edu/about-us/employment-opportunities/staff-employment-opportunities/