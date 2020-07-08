Posted on July 8th, 2020 by Travis Dix

Description/Job Summary

The Director of Facilities Management and Services is responsible for ensuring university facilities support instructional, curricular and co-curricular, operational, and administrative requirements of the Averett University effectively and efficiently. The Director of Facilities Management and Services provides recommendations for strategic planning, general management, and professional direction for facilities-related functions for multiple campus locations, including operations and maintenance, capital planning, design, and construction, as well as for future sites and satellite locations. The Director of Facilities Management and Services is charged with articulating a vision for facilities management, developing a plan for that vision (while ensuring that vision aligns with the University’s Strategic Plan), and implementing the plan. The Director provides leadership, knowledge, and expertise to sustain and support the building environment and to deliver student-focused services and solutions.

Responsibilities/Duties

Duties of the Director of Facilities Management and Services include:

Managing all matters related to the university’s physical plant and off-campus buildings such as facility assessments, planning, capital project development, and the execution of facilities management related services;

Working with the CFO/COO, actively participating in the strategic and tactical planning processes to allocate the resources necessary to meet the university’s current and future facilities plans and yearly operations;

Providing management direction for maintenance, grounds and housekeeping team members on matters pertaining to facility planning, energy management, safety requirements, space utilization, equipment, and facilities services;

Managing grounds maintenance, parking lots and walkway maintenance, and campus beautification;

Monitoring the work of the facilities management team to ensure appropriate direction and outcomes.

Working with the CFO/COO, developing strategies and recommendations to fund operations, preventive maintenance, deferred maintenance, renewals, and deficiencies;

Working with various external stakeholders, such as the City of Danville to implement guidelines and develop solutions for large-scale facilities challenges;

Serving as Project Director for various facilities-related capital projects, assuring compliance and timely completion of tasks, and overseeing all aspects of contractor performance including schedule and budget adherence;

Collecting, analyzing, and providing budgetary data and budgetary requests for various projects, including renovations, housekeeping, grounds, remodeling, or construction projects;

Archiving documentation of work performed so that campus drawings and facilities blueprints are current; and

Establishing guidelines and performance expectations for staff members, evaluating employee performance, and administering discipline when needed.

Qualifications Required

Ten years of progressively responsible, supervisory experience in the management of staff, capital projects, and contract administration.

Possession of a valid U.S. driver’s license.

Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills and evidence of strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a related field (e.g., Facility Management, Architecture, Building Construction, Construction Management, Engineering, Engineering Technology), and Certification as a Facilities Manager (CFM).

Professional Engineer’s License.

Project Management (PMP) Certification.

Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) Certification.

Experience in facilities operations and maintenance at a college, university, institution or multi-campus site.

Experience managing capital projects under the oversight of the local ordinances.

The final candidate(s) are subject to a pre-employment background check.

ADA & Travel:

Position is a working supervisor position. As such, walking campus buildings and climbing stairs, ladders, etc. Occasional crawling in tight spaces. Physical effort associated with maintenance and repair work. Occasional lifting of heavy objects or equipment.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: Selection Committee Chair for the Director of Facilities position, c/o Meg Stevens, Dir. Athletics, Averett University, to dirfacils@averett.edu.

Postal submissions may be addressed to same as above, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541.

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.