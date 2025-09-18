Director of Financial Aid

Posted on September 18th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Averett University seeks a well-organized and skilled individual who is responsible for leadership of the University’s office of Student Financial Aid, including oversight of staff development, operational and strategic planning, financial aid packaging, compliance, integrity of student accounts, collection activities and payment plans, funds management and stewardship, and the delivery of outstanding financial services for students and families.

Qualifications:

Degree in Business Administration, Finance or closely related field

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a financial aid office or student financial services role

Thorough knowledge of federal, state, and private financial aid programs and regulations, and financial services products

Demonstrated ability to work with administrative software programs

Strong organizational and communication skills

Primary Responsibilities:

Leads the office of student financial services as a department that is proactive in working with families to plan for the use of financial aid programs, payment plans and other financial products to finance an education ensuring optimal customer service is provided to students and families.

Oversees the determination of aid eligibility and the packaging and disbursement of student financial aid in accordance with guidelines and regulations provided by the University, federal and state governments, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and other private funding agencies.

Reviews and approves timely reconciliation reports for all financial aid programs.

Coordinates and refines Automated Systems and Web sites used to serve families and manage funds, stewardship, compliance, packaging, disbursement and reporting.

Creates an environment that promotes early and regular interaction with students and families about financial aid and the timely resolution of student accounts.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and names of 3 – 5 Professional References to:

Mail:

Selection Committee Human Resources Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email: [email protected]

Please note: