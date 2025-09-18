Director of Financial Aid

Averett University seeks a well-organized and skilled individual who is responsible for leadership of the University’s office of Student Financial Aid, including oversight of staff development, operational and strategic planning, financial aid packaging, compliance, integrity of student accounts, collection activities and payment plans, funds management and stewardship, and the delivery of outstanding financial services for students and families.
Qualifications:
- Degree in Business Administration, Finance or closely related field
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a financial aid office or student financial services role
- Thorough knowledge of federal, state, and private financial aid programs and regulations, and financial services products
- Demonstrated ability to work with administrative software programs
- Strong organizational and communication skills
Primary Responsibilities:
- Leads the office of student financial services as a department that is proactive in working with families to plan for the use of financial aid programs, payment plans and other financial products to finance an education ensuring optimal customer service is provided to students and families.
- Oversees the determination of aid eligibility and the packaging and disbursement of student financial aid in accordance with guidelines and regulations provided by the University, federal and state governments, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and other private funding agencies.
- Reviews and approves timely reconciliation reports for all financial aid programs.
- Coordinates and refines Automated Systems and Web sites used to serve families and manage funds, stewardship, compliance, packaging, disbursement and reporting.
- Creates an environment that promotes early and regular interaction with students and families about financial aid and the timely resolution of student accounts.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and names of 3 – 5 Professional References to:
Mail:
Selection Committee Human Resources Department
Averett University
420 West Main St.
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/clery.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.