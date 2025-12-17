Director of GO Virginia Region 3 V-TOP Initiative

Posted on December 17th, 2025 by Travis Dix

The Director of Region 3 V-TOP Initiative reports to the Provost and is 100% dedicated to facilitating the readiness of Region 3’s six degree-granting institutions, three higher education centers, college students, and employers to successfully engage in work-based learning (WBL) experiences. This position serves as the lead coordinator for the Region 3 Innovative Internship Collaborative, working in partnership with the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to expand WBL opportunities across Virginia’s largest yet least populous region. The Director oversees subaward management, Implementation Team coordination, employer engagement, and regional event planning to achieve measurable outcomes in career readiness, internship placements, and employer participation. This is a 12-month grant-funded position with the potential for renewal based on successful grant administration and outcomes.

Key Responsibilities and Duties

Regional Coordination and Collaborative Management – Convene monthly Implementation Team meetings with representatives from the six degree-granting partner institutions (Averett University, Danville Community College, Hampden Sydney College, Longwood University, Patrick & Henry Community College, and Southside Virginia Community College) to facilitate resource sharing, coordinate V-TOP activities, and assess progress toward project milestones. Convene quarterly meetings with the Region 3 Innovative Internship Collaborative members including regional chambers of commerce, higher education centers, economic development organizations, and employers. Develop and maintain efficient communication strategies to share updates broadly with regional stakeholders.

Subaward Management and Compliance – Execute and manage subaward agreements with five partner institutions. Monitor subawardee activities, expenditures, and deliverables to ensure compliance with grant requirements and institutional policies. Review and approve subawardee invoices and progress reports. Work with Averett’s finance office to ensure timely disbursement of subaward funds and proper fiscal oversight.

Strategic Planning and Implementation – Develop and submit the Region 3 V-TOP Implementation Plan to SCHEV within 60 days of grant award, outlining goals, strategies, and outcomes for four types of work-based learning: project-based learning (PBL), micro-internships, transformed work-study, and internships. Align all V-TOP efforts to the Work-Based Learning Framework designed by Jobs for the Future and endorsed by SCHEV, incorporating quality Indicators including universal access, intentional alignment, financial support, personalized mentorship, pathway integration, and collaborative partnership development.

Employer Engagement and Work-Based Learning Development – Conduct weekly visits with regional employers (targeting 180 unduplicated employer visits annually) to develop relationships, evaluate interest in WBL opportunities, and build capacity to support quality internships and other career experiences. Connect employers to V-TOP resources including career readiness modules and mentorship support materials. Refer participating employers to VEDP resources supporting internship placement and job growth. Facilitate development and piloting of job shadowing programs, externship opportunities, and Industry Day events aligned to national industry celebrations.

Career Awareness and Exploration Programs – Work with Implementation Team members to integrate V-TOP career readiness modules into institutional courses and promote use of career interest assessment tools (e.g., O*NET Career Interest Inventory, Virginia Education Wizard). Coordinate development of Speakers Bureau for targeted career pathways. Support planning and execution of six Career & Intern Fairs across the region (one perdegree-granting institution) to showcase careers and market internship opportunities. Facilitate creation ofregional career roadmaps in partnership with K-12 divisions and employers.

Virginia Intern Day Coordination – Coordinate and support six Virginia Intern Day events in July across Region 3 institutions to celebrate achievements, recognize employer champions, and honor outstanding interns. Ensure events align with statewide V-TOP initiatives and meet SCHEV program requirements.

Data Management and Reporting – Track and report progress toward stated objectives and outcomes including employer visits, student completion of career readiness modules, internship placements, and event participation. Develop and maintain a data dashboard in partnership with SCHEV/V-TOP to share progress with stakeholders. Benchmark current institutional efforts in credit-bearing internships, service learning, project-based learning, and micro-internships. Prepare technical progress reports, annual reports, and renewal applications for SCHEV asrequired.

SCHEV and Statewide Partnership – Represent Region 3 on monthly calls with SCHEV’s V-TOP staff to share updates, learn about statewide initiatives, and contribute to continuous improvement strategies. Participate in SCHEV/V-TOP and VEDP research efforts. Attend the annual Virginia Association of Colleges and Employers (VACE) conference and one national conference (e.g., NACE, JFF Horizons) to learn best practices and disseminate Virginia’s V-TOP efforts.

Budget and Finance – Manage the $149,144 V-TOP grant budget including personnel costs, subaward allocations, travel expenses, and program expenditures. Work with the Provost and finance office to ensure expenditures align with approved budget and grant guidelines. Monitor spending to maximize program impact while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Communications and Marketing – Develop communication materials promoting V-TOP initiatives to students, faculty, employers, and community stakeholders. Work with institutional marketing teams to publicize Career & Intern Fairs, Virginia Intern

Day events, and WBL opportunities. Share best practices and success stories across the collaborative network.

Qualifications: Education, Skills, Experience

Required:

Bachelor’s degree with a Master’s degree preferred

Three years of professional experience in career services, workforce development, employer engagement, or higher education program management

Experience in program planning, budget management, and staff coordination

Demonstrated experience with grant administration and compliance, including managing subawards or subcontracts

Proven ability to develop and maintain collaborative partnerships with diverse stakeholders including higher education institutions, employers, chambers of commerce, and economic development organizations

Self-starter and able to work independently following written and verbal instructions, as well as work effectively in a team-oriented environment

Strong computer literacy skills, including Microsoft Office Suite, Outlook, Teams, and data management systems

Demonstrated leadership and management skills with ability to coordinate multi-institutional initiatives

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with proven track record of developing positive working relationships with institutional leaders, employers, and community stakeholders

Knowledge of work-based learning frameworks, career readiness competencies, and employer engagement best practices

Understanding of workforce development needs and connection to regional economic development priorities

Ability to work with diverse student populations and understand barriers to career exploration and workplace experiences for rural and micropolitan communities

Demonstrated understanding of and commitment to Averett University’s mission

Must have a valid driver’s license and be able to travel extensively throughout GO Virginia Region 3’s fifteen localities as well as occasional travel to other Virginia locations and out-of-state conferences

Preferred:

Experience working in rural or micropolitan communities

Familiarity with GO Virginia regional initiatives and Virginia’s workforce development ecosystem

Knowledge of SCHEV’s V-TOP program and Virginia Economic Development Partnership resources

Experience with data dashboard development and outcomes tracking

Professional certifications in career development (e.g., GCDF, CDF) or workforce development

Physical Requirements:

Sits for long periods of time while completing duties.

Light physical work may be required.

Ability to move freely between facilities as needed

Must be able to speak well in public settings; to effectively converse verbally and in writing

May lift up to 20 pounds on an occasional basis.

Must be able to operate and manipulate a keyboard.

Remote and Flex Work Eligibility:

This role is site-based at Averett’s Main campus in Danville, VA and is eligible for limited remote-location and/or flex-hour arrangements, up to 20 days per year (non-consecutive), based on successful job performance and supervisor approval.

Hours of Work:

Averett hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Work hours outside of normal operating hours are required and are based on business needs, particularly for regional evening events, Career & Intern Fairs, and Virginia Intern Day celebrations.

Application

Submit resume by email to [email protected] and include the position applied for in Subject line of the email.

Disclaimer:

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work to be performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all required responsibilities, duties and skills. This job description does not restrict management’s right to assign or reassign duties and responsibilities to this job at any time.

Please note: